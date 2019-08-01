HAAH Automotive Holdings and Zotye USA Name Bob Christensen Vice President, Parts Operations

Christensen has worked for Subaru, Mazda, Caterpillar and Hyundai Mobis in various aspects of supply chain management throughout his career. He has successfully opened more than 12 parts distribution facilities during his 40-year career and has been deeply involved in industry leading best practice processes and automation focused on cycle time reduction.

"As we move into establishing the critically important operational capabilities for HAAH and Zotye USA, I am very pleased to welcome Bob Christensen to our team. He brings with him more than 40 years of automotive knowledge and expertise in the areas of supply chain management, logistics and facility operations. Bob will be establishing our parts supply network throughout the U.S.," said Hale.

Christensen has worked in the planning, establishment and reorganization of distribution networks throughout the United States. He is known for his focus on workforce safety and in several facilities led reductions in workforce injuries that exceeded 50%. He has worked in multicultural environments and is known for his respect of people and processes.

"In every new start I've been involved in, I clearly understand how critically important it is for our dealer-partners to receive the right part, at the right place, at the right time in the quality condition they expect" said Christensen. "I am convinced that the new information technology systems HAAH is developing will offer the next step in supply chain management delivering the highest level of transparency and speed for our dealers. I look forward to building a team of women and men who are dedicated to continuous improvement, process persistence, rapid change and extreme focus on our dealer partners," said Christensen.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

About Zotye USA

Zotye USA will handle all sales, distribution, parts and service for Zotye vehicles in the United States. The vehicles will initially be imported from China where they are currently designed, engineered and produced by one of China's leading automakers, Zotye Automobile International Co. Vehicles will be sold in the U.S. by a network of franchised new vehicle dealers. Zotye USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of HAAH Automotive Holdings and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

