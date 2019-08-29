HAAH Automotive Holdings and Zotye USA Name Nicole Geenen Vice President, Service Operations

Geenen worked at Mitsubishi Motors North America as National Director of Service with full responsibility for product support, technical services and training, compliance, warranty, customer service, and aftersales field operations. Prior to that she held a number of positions at Mazda North American Operations in service and parts, customer experience, and brand and employee engagement.

"As we continue to build out the HAAH team, I couldn't be more excited to welcome Nicole to the HAAH and Zotye USA team. She epitomizes the concepts of customer and dealer friendly and has a proven track record of leading teams to superior results," said Hale.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

About Zotye USA

Zotye USA will handle all sales, distribution, parts and service for Zotye vehicles in the United States. The vehicles will initially be imported from China where they are currently designed, engineered and produced by one of China's leading automakers, Zotye Automobile International Co. Vehicles will be sold in the U.S. by a network of franchised new vehicle dealers. Zotye USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of HAAH Automotive Holdings and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

