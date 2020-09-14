HAAH Motors Holdings Announces T-GO, Their Second Brand for the North American Market

T-GO was created under a technical cooperation agreement in principle between HAAH and Chery Automobile, a top ten automaker in China and a leading auto exporter to over 80 countries. Under this agreement, HAAH will be importing parts for assembly as well as domestically sourcing parts in North America for these vehicles based on Chery's T1X architecture. The two companies had announced in February that they would be cooperating in creating the near-premium VANTAS brand vehicles for sale in North America. Those vehicles are based on the Chery Exeed platforms.

"A company rarely gets to introduce one new automotive brand to the North American market, so for HAAH to now introduce T-GO, a second vehicle brand, is a remarkable accomplishment that every person on the team is extraordinarily proud of," said Hale. "The T-GO brand is a mass market entry that, like VANTAS, is dedicated to changing the new car buying experience for consumers. Our one price, no haggle, no hassle vehicle pricing and all-digital, fully transparent buying platform, are game changers," Hale noted.

The first T-GO vehicle that will go on sale in North America will be a compact SUV. There will be at least two more models by 2024.

Details on the vehicles and more information regarding the assembly and manufacture of those products will be provided later this year.

About HAAH Motors Holdings

HAAH Motors Holdings is a privately held company located in Irvine, California. HAAH was formed to fill a void in the market by re-defining the 21st century auto retail experience and by providing a unique turn-key market entry solution for global OEMs seeking to manufacture and sell high-quality, affordable vehicles in the North American market. More information can be found at http://www.haahauto.com.

