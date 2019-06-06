Haakan Jonsson to take the reins at Covestro LLC in 2020

Watch a video interview with Jonsson, who shares more about his personal background, career highlights and what he is most proud of at Covestro: https://youtu.be/UjCVmtBhb8Q.

Jonsson has held leadership roles in manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and business development—opportunities that have taken him throughout the United States and around the globe. In 2017, his career came full circle when he returned to Pittsburgh to take on his current position as president.

"Just as Pittsburgh is 'home,' my Covestro colleagues are my family – so I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to take on a greater leadership role here in the U.S.," said Jonsson.

"We have everything we need to be successful – a vibrant culture shaped by a diverse, innovative team; a passion for developing sustainable solutions; and a long tradition of industry and community engagement. I'm looking forward to building on all of these as we work toward a brighter future together."

Over the years, Jonsson has served as a member of several industry and company boards, including the Institute of Polymer Processing, Plastics Europe Germany and Paltough Industries Ltd. in Israel. Currently, he serves on the board for Variety the Children's Charity of Pittsburgh.

Jonsson holds a Master of Science in chemical engineering and a Ph.D. in polymer technology—both from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.

"It has been an honor and a privilege leading the U.S. organization, and saying goodbye won't be easy," said MacCleary. "But I take comfort in knowing that this team will continue building from a strong foundation, guided by Haakan's capable leadership."

