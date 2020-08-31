HAAS Alert Adds Cradlepoint as Safety Cloud® Integration Partner for Collision Prevention

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HAAS Alert announced today an integration between its Safety Cloud collision prevention platform and Cradlepoint's portfolio of NetCloud-powered wireless routers, enabling Public Safety and Municipal Fleet customers to activate their vehicles on Safety Cloud via their Cradlepoint solution. Through this new capability, end customers can access HAAS Alert's safety solution easily and even more cost-effectively.

Safety Cloud enables emergency vehicles and work trucks to send real-time digital alerts to drivers to warn them in advance of upcoming hazardous situations they may present. These vehicles utilize Cradlepoint wireless routers to send location data to Safety Cloud, which then delivers alerts to nearby motorists through the Waze navigation platform on their mobile devices, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or compatible vehicle infotainment systems, giving them more time to safely react. Since launching more than two years ago, Safety Cloud has processed more than 200 million driver alerts.

Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert's Vice President of Connected Vehicle, said this integration is a direct result of end customer feedback. "A number of Public Safety departments and Municipal fleets expressed interest in activating their vehicles on Safety Cloud through their existing technology. We've heard several times 'Can HAAS Alert integrate with my Cradlepoint system?' Now we can respond 'Yes.'"

Todd Krautkremer, Chief Marketing Officer of Cradlepoint, said, "Our NetCloud Service extends the value of Cradlepoint mobile solutions by seamlessly integrating third-party solutions that help our public safety and first responder customers be safer and more productive. HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud is a perfect example of the benefits such solutions can provide."

To activate their vehicles on Safety Cloud through Cradlepoint NetCloud, customers simply need to authorize a software download that is sent over-the-air to in-vehicle routers. The installed software sends vehicle information to Safety Cloud in real-time.

About HAAS Alert

Leaders in C-V2X collision prevention for emergency responders, roadway workers, and municipal fleets. HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud service sends real-time digital alerts to drivers and connected cars via in-vehicle systems, navigation application, and smartphones to aid drivers earlier in making safer, smarter driving decisions. For more information, visit haasalert.com or contact [email protected].

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Our Elastic Edge vision is brought to life through NetCloud, a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive and secure wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

