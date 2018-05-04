HAAS Alert Among First Apps Approved for Use on FirstNet Public Safety Network

After passing FirstNet's rigorous App Review Process, the solution can now be found in the App Catalog. The App Catalog is exclusively for public safety entities that subscribe to FirstNet services. It features apps for the first responder community, giving public safety a dedicated location to find meaningful new, solutions.

"When we learned about how HAAS Alert can protect first responders, we knew they'd be a great addition to the FirstNet Applications Ecosystem," said Prathima Simha, Product Marketing Manager, AT&T – FirstNet.

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome HAAS Alert's app to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Mark Golaszewski, Director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

"We're proud to be offering road safety technology to all emergency services," said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. "Our availability in the FirstNet App Catalog indicates our strong commitment to providing cellular-enabled safety alerts to drivers throughout the United States."

HAAS Alert service is already integrated with and delivers proactive safety notifications to Waze users. Integration with other popular navigation apps and in-car systems with major automotive brands is also on the way. Within the next couple of years, HAAS Alert will be sending real-time alerts to millions of drivers on a daily basis.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert is a mobility data service provider keeping emergency crews, drivers and the public safe through R2V (Responder-to-Vehicle) and R2R (Responder-to-Responder) communication. Drivers and emergency crews use the information to avoid collisions and reduce traffic delays. To learn more, visit www.haasalert.com or press@haasalert.com.

