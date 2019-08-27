HAAS Alert Announces Phase I SBIR Contract from the United States Air Force (USAF)

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HAAS Alert, a Chicago-based company whose mission is to make roadways safer, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase I SBIR Contract from the United States Air Force (USAF).

Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

With the award, HAAS Alert will identify and develop use cases for Air Force customers with USAF stakeholders. In partnership with USAF, HAAS Alert will define a clear and immediately actionable plan to deploy its technology, identifying USAF opportunities with the most critical need and highest potential benefit for an SBIR Phase II Project.

Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert, said in response to the award, "We're excited to partner with USAF in discovering opportunities to equip Air Force fleets with HAAS Alert service. We care deeply about making sure our nation's military and first responders have all the tools they need to keep personnel and the public safe. Government, state and local agencies can benefit immediately from the collision prevention, C-V2X and fleet management technologies we deliver."

The contract award deepens HAAS Alert's government portfolio as the company announced a $1.1M contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last October.

HAAS Alert delivers awareness of responding emergency vehicles and other municipal fleets to connected and autonomous cars aiding motorists and vehicles to make safer, smarter driving decisions. The company streams vital safety information in the form of real-time digital alerts to drivers and connected cars via in-vehicle systems and smartphones when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. To learn more, visit www.haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com.

