HAAS Alert Builds Out Connected Vehicle Business Unit

Founded in 2015, HAAS Alert first prioritized growing the volume of roadway assets activated on Safety Cloud that lead to hazardous situations for other drivers. Almost 300 public safety departments, state & municipal DOTs, towing operators, and construction companies are connected to Safety Cloud today, generating 1.4 million minutes of roadway hazard time during February 2021 alone. Safety Cloud also comes standard on multiple fleet manufacturers and is compatible with the leading vehicle telematics and wireless communication systems (e.g., Geotab, Verizon Connect, Cradlepoint).

Given its strong momentum with fleets, HAAS Alert's hiring of an automotive industry veteran to accelerate Safety Cloud adoption by automotive OEMs is well-timed. Roger Lanctot, a Director in Strategy Analytics' Global Automotive Practice and automotive safety expert, believes cloud-based digital alerting will become a de facto standard vehicle safety feature within a few years. "Safety Cloud will help car makers deliver an easy-to-understand value proposition for vehicle connectivity," says Lanctot. "It is nearly impossible to buy a car in the U.S. today without a connection already built-in, yet consumers don't understand the value of that connectivity. Safety Cloud provides a high-frequency manifestation of connectivity value in the form of non-distracting safety alerts while driving."

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response and other municipal fleets to nearby drivers. The company streams real-time alerts and other vital safety information to motorists and connected cars via in-vehicle and navigation systems when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com or or contact [email protected].

