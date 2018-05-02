HAAS Alert Safety Cloud™ service added to REV Group fire vehicles in multi-year strategic partnership

"The HAAS Alert Responder-to-Vehicle (R2V) service protects first responders and motorists by delivering real-time alerts to drivers and connected cars via smartphone apps and in-vehicle systems when emergency vehicles are nearby. This partnership with REV Group's fire division will allow more fire departments to introduce R2V real-time alerts into their communities, protecting the lives of those who are protecting us," said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert.

Jay Johnson, Vice President, Product Management, Marketing, and After-Market of Rev Group's fire division commented, "HAAS Alert's R2V service aligns perfectly with our commitment to fleet and crew safety. Fire Departments are always looking for ways to make their communities safer and they turn to E-ONE, Ferrara and KME to help make that happen."

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert is a mobility and smart city data service provider keeping emergency crews, drivers and the public safe through Responder-to-Vehicle (R2V) and Responder-to-Responder (R2R) communication that alerts drivers when emergency responders are en route to a call and on-scene. Drivers and emergency crews use the information to avoid collisions and reduce traffic delays. To learn more, visit www.haasalert.com or press@haasalert.com.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. REV serves a diversified customer base primarily in the United States providing customized vehicle solutions for applications including fire apparatus, ambulances, and school buses. The REV brand portfolio consists of 30 well-established vehicle brands. To learn more, visit www.revgroup.com.

