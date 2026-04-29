Haas Automation Selects TransPerfect's GlobalLink Connector for HubSpot

Integration Supports 65 Million Annual Emails Across Seven Languages, Cutting Campaign Build Time by 50%

Key Takeaways

Haas Automation reduces campaign build time by 50% through automated multilingual email workflows in HubSpot

TransPerfect's GlobalLink® connector eliminates manual translation and assembly steps

The integration increases production capacity for high-volume multilingual campaigns

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that Haas Automation has implemented TransPerfect's GlobalLink® connector for HubSpot, automating multilingual email translation and production workflows. The integration supports more than 65 million messages annually across seven languages, including daily e-commerce campaigns.

Previously, Haas relied on manual translation and assembly steps across languages, increasing production time and the risk of human error. With GlobalLink integrated into HubSpot, translated emails are automatically returned to the HubSpot platform, enabling more efficient campaign execution. Consistent terminology and brand voice are maintained through translation memory and in-context review.

This has reduced campaign build time by 50% while enabling Haas to scale production across high-volume, multilingual campaigns.

Chereen Swank, Digital Content Specialist II, Haas Automation, commented, "TransPerfect's GlobalLink technology doubled our production capacity. We would not go back to manual translation."

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, remarked, "By integrating GlobalLink into HubSpot, we're helping Haas drive record time and cost efficiencies in multilingual content."

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About Haas Automation

Haas Automation is the largest machine tool builder in the United States, supplying a wide range of quality, high-value products to machine shops and manufacturers around the world, including CNC machines, tooling, workholding, and shop support equipment. Haas products are sold, serviced, and supported through a network of more than 170 locally owned and operated Haas Factory Outlets, in more than 60 countries. Haas Factory Outlets (HFOs) provide the best sales, service, and support in the machine tool industry. To learn more, visit http://haascnc.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect