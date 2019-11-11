Habanos, S.A. Presents Its World Preview of the Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8, an Exclusive Edition to Celebrate the Chinese New Year

This launch is released in a unique case designed exclusively for the occasion that features the special engraving of a rat, the next Chinese New Year's animal sign. This is an 8-unit box of Habanos made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally by hand with Long Filler, after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo area, in the Pinar del Río region, considered to be the best tobacco-growing land in the world. Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8, with its "vitola de galera" – factory name – "Maravillas No. 3", was used in a limited edition in 2012 under the Montecristo brand with a very warm welcome in international markets.

The presentation will take place at two different events on 13th and 14th of November at The Kerry Hotel in Hong Kong. On each day, the 120 guests attending will not only taste, first hand, this classic medium-strength Habano with a balanced and aromatic blend, but will also enjoy privileged views of the city's port. This hotel had already hosted a Habanos launch with the presentation of the Bolivar Soberano held last year.

China is an expanding market for Habanos, S.A., since, during 2019, it has become the second most important market for the company, only behind Spain. This is a country that can boast of having 5 Cohiba Atmosphere venues and 5 La Casa del Habano stores (including mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao).

The Romeo y Julieta brand, born in 1875, takes its name from the literary tragedy of the same title by the English writer William Shakespeare. Winston Churchill was one of the brand's most devoted smokers and since his visit to Havana in 1946, his name has been used in some bands and the brand's best-known vitola was named after him: Romeo y Julieta Churchills.

The Pacific Cigar Company Limited (PCC) and Infifon HK Ltd. are the exclusive distributors for the Habanos, S.A. for Asia Region. Between both, have more than 50 retail stores across Asia Pacific and China, with 32 shops in the region, 2 shops in China, 2 shops in Canada and an additional 21 shops by its partners in Asia.

