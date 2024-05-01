Haber Law Expands into Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Markets

Construction Law partner Daniel Levin joins to lead West Palm Beach location

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law, a leading law firm specializing in Complex Business Litigation, Construction Law, Condominium and HOA Law, Real Estate and Transactional Law, today announced its expansion into the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale markets to broaden its reach and respond to growing demand for its team's specialty legal expertise.

The Firm will serve the tri-county area with the addition of partner Daniel Levin, a lauded construction law attorney, who will lead the firm's West Palm Beach office. That office will officially open on Wednesday, May 1, followed by the opening of its Fort Lauderdale office on Monday, June 3.

"We are pleased to have Daniel Levin join our team and welcome his leadership as we tap into the West Palm Beach market," said David Haber, Haber Law's Founding and Managing Partner. "Dan's expertise and trial experience, as well as his dedication to client success, align perfectly with our Firm's values. With the growth in West Palm Beach in the sectors of real estate and construction, we are looking forward to providing excellent legal services in that market."

Levin, who is Board-Certified by the Florida Bar in Construction Law and AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell®, brings a wealth of experience to Haber Law, including 14 years as a construction attorney and significant jury trial experience in construction cases. Levin's practice focuses on construction litigation, construction contracts, and general civil litigation, in which he has primarily represented owners, sureties, contractors, developers and design professionals in a variety of contract negotiations and construction disputes.

"I am honored to join Haber Law and excited to lead our new office in West Palm Beach," said Levin. "We are eager to support the growing demand for legal services in the areas of construction, real estate, condominium and commercial business litigation in West Palm Beach and neighboring counties and, in conjunction with each of the Firm's offices, to provide quality legal services to our clients."

Leading the new Fort Lauderdale venture are Marnie Dale Ragan and Darrin Gursky, Haber Law senior partners, whose expertise and leadership ensure continued excellence in client service and legal representation. "The Firm already services many clients in Broward County but having an office in downtown Ft. Lauderdale solidifies our commitment to the Broward County community and shows our interest in expanding our legal services to clients in this important and vibrant area of South Florida," says David Haber.

This expansion into Broward and Palm Beach Counties also benefits many of Haber Law's employees who live in these northern communities, who will now have significantly shorter commutes to these new office locations. Given the transportation and traffic challenges we all face in South Florida, this is a tremendous benefit to employees, as is the flexible work from home schedules that Haber Law offers employees.

With the addition of the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale offices, Haber Law further solidifies its commitment to serving clients across South Florida. This move reflects Haber Law's strategic approach to enhancing client accessibility and optimizing operational efficiency.

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a law firm based in Miami, Florida with nearly 40 attorneys, that specializes in Complex Business Litigation, Construction Law, Condominium Association and HOA Law, Real Estate, and Transactional Law. With offices in Miami-Dade, West Palm Beach, and soon-to-open in Fort Lauderdale, the Firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. For more information, visit www.haber.law or call 305-379-2400.

