HABERMAN LANDS BRAND AND DIGITAL MEDIA VETERAN DOUG MOORE AS FIRST CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Moore brings even more food and CPG expertise to Haberman's talented leadership team

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haberman , a full-service marketing communications agency with a 25-plus-year history of modern storytelling for media and marketing, has named veteran marketing leader Doug Moore as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The CCO role is newly created to reflect the agency's strong momentum and ambition to further accelerate its clients' societal impact and growth.

"Our mission of telling the stories of pioneers and pioneering brands is resonating now more than ever," reflects Fred Haberman, co-founder and CEO. "Adding Doug to our phenomenal team increases our ability to support entrepreneurial leaders making significant impact in their industries."

The firm has secured major new relationships with Affinity Plus Credit Union and The Minnesota Department of Health, as well as a handful of other significant wins including Earth's Own Food Company and Plantspired (a Nasoya company), among others. All the new partnerships are agency of record (AOR) relationships.

"Landing a marketing and advertising leader with Doug's breadth of experience is a testament to the amazing work our team is doing" said Brian Wachtler, president + partner, Haberman. "He has risen to the senior most leadership positions inside large and small agencies here in Minnesota and in New York, at General Mills as VP Advertising & Media, and at one of the premiere consulting firms in the world, Bain & Company. He understands as well as anyone how to unlock bigger returns on marketing investments. The 'Modern' piece of our 'Modern Storytelling' approach is only going to deepen with Doug on board."

Doug joins Haberman from Bain & Company, where he served as Expert Partner since Bain acquired digital marketing agency FRWD in 2018. He was President and Partner at FRWD for four years prior to that acquisition.

"I am no stranger to Haberman and the work they do – both as a participant in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and as a local admirer of their deep commitment to growing so many pioneering natural and organic brands," said Moore. "They understand that the velocity of change outside the agency and marketing worlds is much faster than the pace of change inside. Clients need help developing and distributing their stories in new ways."

