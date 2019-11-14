HabiCorps Named a Mutual of America 2019 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that HabiCorps was named a Merit Finalist award recipient of its 2019 Community Partnership Award competition.

HabiCorps was created in 2016 by Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake as a first-of-its-kind workforce development program. HabiCorps provides training in the construction trades and landscape/property maintenance industry to Baltimore residents facing significant employment barriers. Under the supervision of skilled instructors, HabiCorps trainees work on Habitat for Humanity projects, gaining hands-on experience in demolition and renovation of existing structures and new construction. During the full-time, 10-month program, they also receive training to achieve various industry certifications, including first aid and CPR.

Vital to HabiCorps' success is its collaboration with two partners. Aerotek is a recruitment and staffing agency that guides HabiCorps trainees through résumé writing and interview preparation, and Project JumpStart refers trainees to HabiCorps and works with the Baltimore chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors to place graduates into permanent construction jobs. Since 2016, 20 trainees have completed the program and found employment and/or apprenticeships with local construction companies. This year, HabiCorps will train up to 10 individuals in the carpentry trade and five in landscaping and hardscaping, a field with a high demand for skilled workers.

"HabiCorps addresses several critical needs in Baltimore – we provide training for well-paying trade careers and also build affordable housing in underserved communities," said Mike Posko, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. "It's a 360-degree approach that enables us to invest both in people facing employment barriers and the Baltimore neighborhoods they call home. We're excited to help our affiliates replicate this program on a national scale."

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 240 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

