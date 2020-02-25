HabiCorps Program Earns National Recognition from Mutual of America Financial Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake will be recognized by Mutual of America Financial Group for its HabiCorps program during a special event at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve on February 26 at 12:00 p.m.

The program was named a Merit Finalist award recipient in the Mutual of America 2019 Community Partnership Award competition, which received entries from organizations nationwide.

For more than 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake has been a catalyst for moving low-income families out of poverty toward more prosperous, stable futures through affordable homeownership. In 2016, they created HabiCorps, a first-of-its-kind workforce development program that provides training in the construction trades and landscape/property maintenance industry to Baltimore residents facing significant employment barriers. Under the supervision of skilled instructors, HabiCorps trainees work on Habitat for Humanity projects, gaining hands-on experience in demolition and renovation of existing structures and new construction. During the full-time, 10-month program, they also receive training to achieve various industry certifications, including first aid and CPR.

Vital to HabiCorps' success is its collaboration with two partners. Aerotek is a recruitment and staffing agency that guides HabiCorps trainees through résumé writing and interview preparation, and Project JumpStart refers trainees to HabiCorps and works with the Baltimore chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors to place graduates into permanent construction jobs.

"HabiCorps addresses several critical needs in Baltimore – we provide training for well-paying trade careers and also build affordable housing in underserved communities," said Mike Posko, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. "It's a 360-degree approach that enables us to invest both in people facing employment barriers and the Baltimore neighborhoods they call home. We're excited to help our affiliates replicate this program on a national scale."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 240 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.mutualofamerica.com

