Habitat Advances Legacy Square Development, Expanding Affordable Homeownership in Central Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka has launched Phase Two of Legacy Square, a transformative 19-home community in Sanford aimed at addressing Central Florida's growing demand for affordable housing.

With a total investment of $7.2 million, Legacy Square represents a significant step forward in creating sustainable homeownership opportunities for working families. The development underscores Habitat's commitment to building not just homes, but stability, equity, and stronger communities.

Habitat marked the continued development of Legacy Square with a wall raising to celebrate the launch of Phase Two construction for the 19-home development.

To mark this milestone, Habitat, in partnership with Seminole County and Wharton-Smith, Inc. hosted a ceremonial Wall Raising Event on June 17, 2026, bringing together more than 200 community members, volunteers, and partners. The event celebrated the transition from infrastructure completion to vertical construction.

"Legacy Square reflects the very best of what's possible when a community comes together with purpose," said Penny Seater, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka. "This is more than a housing development—it's a foundation for generational stability and opportunity. Each home represents a partnership, a pathway forward, and a powerful reminder that safe, affordable housing changes lives, not just for today, but for decades to come."

Once complete, Legacy Square will feature 19 energy-efficient homes, each approximately 1,500 square feet and equipped with garages. Homes will be sold to qualified buyers who participate in Habitat's program, which includes financial education, homeownership training, and sweat equity.

Legacy Square is made possible through a strong coalition of public, private, and philanthropic partners, including:

Beyond providing homeownership opportunities, the development is expected to:

Revitalize underutilized land in Sanford

Expand the local tax base

Contribute more than $14 million to the regional GDP

Strengthen workforce stability by reducing housing barriers

Legacy Square serves as a replicable model for how strategic partnerships can accelerate access to affordable housing.

As a Top 50 Habitat home producer nationwide, Habitat Seminole-Apopka continues to expand its role as both builder and land developer—leveraging innovation to serve more families while maintaining quality and dignity. The launch of Phase Two marks a critical milestone, moving the project closer to completion, with construction anticipated to finish by mid-2027.

Explore the Experience

View the photo album: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Ey2JauKc9XtXBLbG8

Watch the highlight reel: https://youtu.be/bnofia8HCJE?si=GTeXRchxJev06sCK

Learn more about the project: https://habitatseminoleapopka.org/legacy-square/

About Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka

Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka has been building brighter futures and stronger communities in Central Florida for over 35 years. Through financial support, volunteer participation, and business partnerships, Habitat constructs and develops affordable homes that are sold to families with low-to-moderate incomes at no profit, and financed with modest mortgages. Homebuyers invest in their futures by completing financial education and helping to build their own homes as well as those of other families through earned "sweat equity" hours. Learn more at: https://habitatseminoleapopka.org/

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Lisa Junkerman

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407-252-3983

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity - Seminole Apopka