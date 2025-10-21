Wharton-Smith Gifts $1 Million to Build Legacy Point, A 19-Home Affordable Housing Community, in Partnership with Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity Seminole–Apopka today announced a historic $1 million investment from Wharton-Smith to transform affordable housing in Central Florida. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity Seminole–Apopka, the Sanford, FL-based construction services firm will help create Legacy Point, a 19-home community designed to provide safe, stable, and affordable housing for hardworking, qualifying families.

L to R: Pat Hewitt, COO Water Wharton-Smith; Mike Alexakis, VP Operations Wharton-Smith; Stephanie Pompeo, CFO Wharton-Smith; Darin Crafton, COO Commercial Wharton-Smith; Jill Wingate, VP HR Wharton-Smith; Tim Smith, President & CEO Wharton-Smith; Penny Seater, CEO Habitat; Susan Rich, EVP and CCO One Florida Bank, Habitat Board; Kelly Pisciotta, COO Habitat; David Johnson, Seminole County Property Appraiser, Habitat Board Chair; Lisa Junkerman, CGO Habitat; Idalia Nunez, Program Director Habitat

Legacy Point, located in Historic Sanford, represents both a financial contribution and investment from Wharton-Smith. The community will serve as a blueprint for how private-sector investment can meaningfully address affordable housing across the region.

The project is estimated to contribute more than $14 million to the region's GDP.

"Affordable housing is one of Central Florida's most pressing challenges," said Tim Smith, CEO of Wharton-Smith. "This $1 million transformational gift represents more than just financial support; it mobilizes people, skills, and resources to uplift lives for generations to come, creating economic, employment, and community stability benefiting all of us."

Key Milestones Ahead Include:

Wall Raising Ceremony: March 2026, with community leaders and families.

Volunteer Build Days: Wharton-Smith employees and Habitat volunteers joining forces on-site.

Model Home Tours: Summer 2026 open to the public.

Home Dedications: Celebratory events as families receive the keys to their new homes.

"Legacy Point will help 19 families fulfill the dream of homeownership," said Penny Seater, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Seminole–Apopka. "This is corporate leadership at its finest — showing what's possible when industry invests in community. For nearly 35 years, we've been helping families break free from the cycle of rent and step into homeownership. Legacy Point accelerates that mission, and we're honored to partner with Wharton-Smith to help more families build equity, stability, and generational wealth."

To learn more about this please visit www.habitatseminoleapopka.org/Legacy-Point

About Wharton-Smith

Wharton-Smith builds communities. For over 40 years, Wharton-Smith's mission has been to improve the quality of life in the communities where we live, work, and play. Founded on a clear set of core values that still hold true today, Wharton-Smith is dedicated to being the Construction Group of Choice for our employees, our clients, and the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.whartonsmith.com

About Habitat for Humanity Seminole–Apopka

Habitat Seminole–Apopka has been building brighter futures and stronger communities in Central Florida for over three decades. Through financial support, volunteer participation, and business partnerships, Habitat constructs and develops affordable homes that are sold to families with low-to-moderate incomes at no profit, financed with modest mortgages. Homebuyers invest in their futures by completing financial education and helping to build their own homes as well as those of other families through earned "sweat equity" hours. Learn more at: www.habitatseminoleapopka.org

