Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka Kicks Off 2026 Women Build During International Women's Month

Annual fundraising and volunteer initiative brings dozens of women-led teams together to support affordable housing in Central Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity Seminole–Apopka has officially launched its 2026 Women Build initiative, bringing together teams from across Central Florida to raise funds and volunteer on home construction projects throughout March. The effort also coincides with International Women's Month, highlighting women coming together to support affordable housing and help local families achieve homeownership.

Women Build is an annual Habitat initiative that invites women and their supporters to raise funds and take part in hands-on construction to help strengthen local communities. This year's event comes at a time when the need for affordable housing continues to grow across Central Florida, making community-driven efforts like Women Build especially impactful.

Teams will participate in build days from March 5 through March 28, 2026, supporting Habitat's mission to expand access to safe, affordable homeownership for local families. Volunteers will work at two build sites in Altamonte Springs and Sanford, respectively, with teams scheduled to participate on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the month.

"Women Build is about more than construction, it's about empowering people to come together and make a lasting difference for families in our community," said Penny Seater, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka. "Every team that participates helps bring another family closer to safe, stable homeownership." Penny Seater emphasized the importance of corporate partnerships in advancing Habitat's mission.

Participants compete in friendly fundraising challenges while also contributing volunteer hours on site. Participants will be recognized during the organization's annual Habitat Achievement Awards celebration on April 24, 2026.

Local businesses, community groups, and individual volunteers have already begun fundraising and preparing for their scheduled build days. Several leading donor teams will also be highlighted during the campaign as they work to support Habitat's affordable housing efforts.

Media are invited to visit build days throughout March to see volunteers in action and speak with Habitat leaders, volunteers, and future homeowners. Additional build days and team highlights will be shared throughout the month.

Those interested in donating, joining a team, or learning more about the 2026 Women Build campaign and key sponsors can visit: https://habitatseminoleapopka.org/campaign/women-build-2026/

Photos from the 2026 build days will be added to Habitat's Google Photos album: https://photos.app.goo.gl/6z4tFu6D4aC1EbBK8 and highlights from Habitat's 2025 Women Build event can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/8RqnQZE0Vbk

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SEMINOLE-APOPKA:

Habitat Seminole-Apopka has been building brighter futures and stronger communities in Central Florida for over three decades. Through financial support, volunteer participation, and business partnerships, Habitat constructs and develops affordable homes that are sold to families with low-to-moderate incomes at no profit, financed with modest mortgages. Homebuyers invest in their futures by completing financial education and helping to build their own homes as well as those of other families through earned "sweat equity" hours. Learn more at: habitatseminoleapopka.org

