Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco appoints new Chief Advancement Officer

He comes from Easterseals Bay Area where he was Vice President of Development. Previously, Byers held development roles for organizations as diverse as Earthjustice, the flagship PBS station WGBH, Harvard Graduate School of Education, and UMass Boston. He was the recipient of the Eleanor Collier Award from educational organization CASE District 1 for his contribution to his profession.

Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco has hundreds of homes throughout San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. Its model makes housing affordable by requiring homeowners to put no money down and ensures that housing costs account for no more than 30 percent of a family's income.

"We can't make a meaningful impact on our region's housing crisis without giving middle class families the chance to access affordable homeownership," said Byers. "A solid platform of fundraising is essential to building new homes and homeownership opportunities and I couldn't be more excited to continue the great work here at Habitat."

Welcoming Byers' arrival, Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco CEO Maureen Sedonaen said, "Darrell is a stellar fundraiser and a proven leader. I am delighted that he has joined the Habitat team. Habitat is uniquely positioned to make a real difference to the problem of scarce middle class housing and homeownership opportunities in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin."

The organization's next new building project – a complex of seven 2- and 3-bedroom single family homes – breaks ground later this year in Daly City.

