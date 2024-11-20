HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OC CELEBRATES INAUGURAL 'KEYS TO 100' GALA

The Evening Raised Over $260K Towards The Goal of Building 100+

New Homes Over Next Three Years

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity of Orange County (Habitat OC) is proud to announce the success of its inaugural "Keys to 100" fundraising gala held on Friday, November 15 at the AV Ranch in Aliso Viejo. The evening brought together some of OC's most generous community members, supporters, and prominent local leaders who helped raise over $260K to support Habitat OC's mission to build 100 homes over the next three years for deserving OC families.

The event, hosted by OC's own celebrity chef and Board member, Jamie Gwen, included a lively cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, and a heartfelt presentation by a new Habitat OC family who will be moving into their new home before the holidays this year. The evening highlighted the transformative impact of Habitat's work. Guests were also invited to participate in a paddle raise, further contributing to the evening's fun and significant fundraising total.

"This event marked an inspiring launch of our 'Keys to 100' campaign," said Michael Valentine, President and CEO of Habitat OC. "The generosity and dedication of our supporters, combined with the enthusiasm and talent of our MC, Jamie Gwen, brought the passion we needed to make our vision of affordable homeownership for Orange County families a reality."

The funds raised will directly support Habitat OC's efforts to address Orange County's urgent housing needs. As the first of several planned events in the "Keys to 100" series, this milestone evening reflects the strong community commitment to ensuring that local families have a place to call home.

A special thanks to our sponsors, who helped make this evening come true.

Foundation Sponsors: Land Advisors Organization, Eaton Aerospace, and Cleancity

Land Advisors Organization, Eaton Aerospace, and Cleancity Cornerstone Sponsors: Pacific Premier Bank, Behr Paints, Genesis Bank , Kaiser Permanente, Automobile Club of Southern California , Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, First Bank, NeighborWorks of Orange County

Pacific Premier Bank, Behr Paints, , Kaiser Permanente, Automobile Club of , Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, First Bank, NeighborWorks of Brick & Mortar Sponsors: California Bank & Trust, F&M Bank, Andy & Karina King , Francisca Baxa and Frank Lima

California Bank & Trust, F&M Bank, Andy & , and Heart of Home Sponsors: Mark & Donna Hoover , Adam & Angelina MacDonald , Chung Li-Ling , Rebecca Webb , Stephanie Frisch , Vasquez & Company LLP

For more information on the "Keys to 100" campaign or how to support Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, visit https://habitatoc.org/support-us/donation/

About Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County transforms lives by bringing people together to create affordable homeownership opportunities, build strong communities, and inspire hope. Since 1988, Habitat OC has built 239 homes across Orange County, empowering families to achieve strength, stability, and independence through shelter. As part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is committed to eliminating substandard housing. The organization achieves this by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; advocating for fair and just housing policies; and providing families with resources and training to improve their living conditions. To learn more, visit www.HabitatOC.org .

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity OC