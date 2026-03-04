Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona Hosts Homecoming Celebration for Alta Vista Ranch Community

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona (Habitat) is excited to announce the Homecoming Celebration for the Alta Vista Ranch community, marking a significant milestone in providing diverse and affordable housing options for families in South Phoenix. The event will take place on Saturday, March 7th, at 2 PM at 1322 East Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042.

This celebration will honor the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the project, including our community leaders, partners, volunteers, and supporters. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from key speakers who have contributed to the success of the Alta Vista Ranch initiative.

Todd Rogers, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona, stated, "This new neighborhood is a testament to what's possible when we come together to tackle the challenge of affordable housing. This is such a huge, transformative step for these 25 incredible families and their children, who will now grow up in safe, secure, and affordable homes. Thank you to everyone who contributed their blood, sweat, and tears to make this dream a reality."

The Homecoming Celebration will feature light refreshments, and no RSVP or registration is needed. Community members are encouraged to carpool to the event.

This celebration comes after a dedicated effort to provide inclusive housing solutions in light of the ongoing challenges in the Phoenix area. Alta Vista Ranch will bring together 25 families from a range of backgrounds, showcasing the power of unity and collaboration in creating a sustainable community.

Join us as we celebrate this important achievement in our mission to build better futures for families and strengthen our community.

About Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona - Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building safe, decent, and affordable homes, as well as making critical repairs and improvements for families in Central Arizona. Through the support of generous donors and volunteers, Habitat has been transforming communities and changing lives since 1985. Our mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved, please visit habitatcaz.org or connect with us on Twitter @habitatcaz.

Dusty Parsons – Chief Marketing Officer

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

602-448-5758

[email protected]

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity for Central Arizona