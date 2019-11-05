Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C. To Celebrate 30 Years of Service in the Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C. (DC Habitat) has been making a difference in the District by creating and preserving safe, decent, and affordable housing for families in Washington, D.C. Tonight, more than 400 members of our community will come together to celebrate 30 years of success in building community impact, resilience, and strength through shelter.

The 30th Anniversary Gala, being held tonight at Union Station in Washington, D.C., will honor several individuals and corporations for their outstanding volunteer commitments and dedication to our mission. Those Honorees have offered personal time, financial assistance, and have all shown extraordinary commitment to our goals and projects. The honorees are The Honorable Rob Portman, United States Senator; The Honorable Muriel Bowser, Mayor, Washington, D.C.; Mr. James R. Schenck, President & CEO of Pentagon Federal Credit Union; Freddie Mac Corporation; and GEICO. Andrea Roane, Broadcast Journalist will serve as the evening's Master of Ceremonies.

"DC Habitat's homeowners, staff, board, and donors are thrilled to be reaching this important milestone. Thank you to all the supporters that make our work possible," said Susanne Slater, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C.,

"I am thrilled to announce that through the generous support of our partners this 30th anniversary campaign has raised more than $1.4 million. These funds will allow us to continue to provide affordable home ownership opportunities to District residents. DC Habitat's work lifts families out of the cycle of poverty and dramatically improves the health, education and financial outcomes for our homeowners – I am very proud to be part of this team," – according to Madi Ford, Vice President and General Counsel, Mid City and 30th Anniversary Gala Chair and Board Member.

Since 1989, DC Habitat has served 1,500 families and have built and repaired more than 300 homes utilizing the great support of more than 34,000 volunteers. In addition, 52% of DC Habitat homeowners have returned to school, 92% of DC Habitat children graduate high school, and more than 74% of DC Habitat Homeowners health has improved.

During their 30-year history of creating and preserving affordable housing in the District, they have emerged as a cornerstone nonprofit agency working to mitigate the housing challenges our city faces. They build and sell affordable homes, provide low-cost home repairs, offer financial and homeowner education, and ensure a steady pipeline of affordable housing. They could not carry out the work without the help of generous donors. DC Habitat's sustainability depends on the vital combination of funds and volunteer labor provided by their partners.

The 30th Anniversary Campaign raised more than $1.4 million from a broad community of supporters including individuals, corporations and foundations, many of whom are long-time supporters of DC Habitat. We are extremely pleased to share that the 30th Anniversary Gala contributed over $850,000 from more than 40 sponsors.

DC Habitat's 30 Year impact in the nation's capital would not be possible without the generous support of our key sponsors -- Wells Fargo, Freddie Mac, Share Fund, The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, The Ford Family Companies, Gosnell Foundation, CBRE, Clark Enterprises, Inc., GEICO, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Prosperity Home Mortgage LLC & RGS Title,

