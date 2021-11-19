Habitat for Humanity's corporate partners announce gifting opportunities that support affordable housing

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International and a host of its corporate partners are working together to help make affordable homeownership a reality for more families in the U.S. and around the world.

"At Habitat, we know the transformative impact of a safe and decent place to call home. Thanks to our brand partners, consumers have a wide range of opportunities to take part in the movement and support our efforts to improve housing for families around the world," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity.