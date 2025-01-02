Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente opens its first innovative PACE health care program for older adults in Sacramento

Habitat Health provides comprehensive medical and social care to eligible older adults to help them maintain their independence and stay in their homes and communities. Through the partnership, Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente PACE participants have access to Kaiser Permanente's industry-leading clinical expertise and sophisticated network of health care services. These services are typically provided at no cost to program participants who are eligible for Medicare and Medi-Cal coverage.

"We are excited to offer a truly differentiated care experience to support the diverse needs of older adults who live here in Sacramento," said Brad Oglevee, vice president and general manager of Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento. "We know that bringing together Kaiser Permanente's demonstrated expertise delivering complex care with Habitat Health's dedicated interdisciplinary teams and joyful activities here in our center will provide older adults and their caregivers peace of mind and a sense of community."

With roots in California since the 1970s, PACE is a community- and home-based care model that has been shown to reduce hospital admissions , improve symptoms of depression , enhance overall well-being for older adults and their caregivers , and reduce health disparities . Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento's PACE center is eager to enroll participants and support them through a differentiated and effective model.

"Our partnership with Habitat Health aligns seamlessly with Kaiser Permanente's commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members and communities by providing access to high-quality, affordable care," said Dr. Jason Gritti, Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento's medical director and Kaiser Permanente primary care physician leader. "The beauty of the PACE model of care is that it allows us to expand our scope of care to address older adults' medical, emotional, and social needs as a team."

The PACE center in Sacramento is the first of several centers that Habitat Health and Kaiser Permanente plan to open together in California, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

For those interested in enrolling yourself or your loved one into Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente, please contact us today at 1-844-664-2248 (TTY: 711) or visit www.habitathealth.com/refer .

About Habitat Health

Habitat Health empowers older adults to manage their health and maintain their independence in their homes and communities. We provide health insurance coverage as well as medical and social care in our centers and in participants' homes. Through partnerships with health leaders like Kaiser Permanente, we deliver scalable, affordable solutions to meet the care needs of aging populations. Habitat Health redefines aging in place to bring more good days and a sense of belonging to participants and their caregivers. To learn more, please visit www.habitathealth.com .

SOURCE Habitat Health