Habitat Horticulture Launches Gromeo™, a Self-Watering Living Wall Planter for Homes and Personal Spaces
Made by Silicon Valley's living wall experts, Gromeo's innovative design is easy to use, comes in two sizes, and provides an instant flush of greenery
Choose from a variety of fully-planted palettes or plant your own
Nov 12, 2020, 08:48 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your indoor plant fix, vertically. Habitat Horticulture, an award-winning living wall design/build firm acclaimed for its artful installations, has launched Gromeo™– a self-watering, living wall system for homes and personal spaces. Handcrafted from eco-friendly and sustainable materials, Gromeo starts at $225 and brings all the benefits of a living wall through a low maintenance, and aesthetically-versatile design. For more images see: Gromeo Media Kit
Gromeo features a combination soil and hydroponic plant-by-pocket blended system using Habitat Horticulture's signature geotextile called Growtex™ made from 100% recycled water bottles. Through Growtex's capillary action, plants are nourished with the ideal amount of water and aeration to maintain a healthy ecosystem with the lowest possible maintenance.
"We chose a hexagonal motif for Gromeo because it's one of the most organic forms found in nature," said David Brenner, founder and principal of Habitat Horticulture. "We also liked its relationship to a honeycomb to encourage a 'hive mind' between co-workers and collaborators working from home."
The growing interest in plants and biophilic design in interior design and architecture is partly due to a large body of scientific research that confirms the benefits of indoor plants on air quality, noise reduction, productivity and mental well-being. Featuring a rich, maple frame with a built-in 1 gallon reservoir, Gromeo waters itself for 1-3 weeks and brings out the best qualities of mood-boosting, air-purifying greenery in one space-saving solution. Visit the Gromeo shop at https://shop.habitathorticulture.com/ to place an order with free shipping nationwide.
Gromeo Features:
- Two sizes: Regular ($299 – $399) and Mini ($225 – $265)
- Soil/Hydroponic plant-by-pocket design
- No plumbing or electrical supply needed
- Easy to hang on most wall surfaces
- Fill the 1 gallon reservoir every 1-3 weeks
- Choose from a selection of pre-planted palettes, or plant your own
Product Specifications:
- Materials: Maple ply finish frame, Growtex™, white polystyrene siding
- Dimensions:
- Regular: 24" (H) x 26 ½" (W) x 4 ⅝ " (D)
- Mini: 17-1/2" (H) x 19-5/16" (W) x 4 ⅝" (D)
- Weight:
- Regular: 25lbs when fully planted w/ water
- Mini: 12lbs when fully planted w/ water
- Made in Berkeley, California
About Habitat Horticulture, LLC:
Habitat Horticulture designs, builds and maintains distinct living walls and botanic installations that transform and enrich the spaces they inhabit. The firm's notable work includes residential and commercial projects, public art installations, cultural landmarks, historic institutions, and workplace designs for Fortune 100 companies. Habitat Horticulture is based in California and serves clients nationwide. www.habitathorticulture.com // Instagram: @habitat_horticulture
