Habitat XR and Topaz Labs Announce New AI-Powered Immersive Film Experience on World Gorilla Day

Conservation Efforts in Rwanda Brought to Life Through Record Level Video Resolution

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topaz Labs , the leading video AI enhancement software platform, announced its collaboration with Habitat XR to showcase high-resolution films in the studio's 360-degree Irmelin DiCaprio Theatre in celebration of World Gorilla Day. Topaz Labs' Video AI technology has elevated Habitat XR's nature productions to unprecedented levels of clarity and detail, offering the public never-before-seen immersive wildlife experiences and driving environmental action and access.

In partnership with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen Fund, Habitat XR is dedicated to the conservation of and education about mountain gorillas in Rwanda. Habitat XR has long been recognized for its environmental storytelling through advanced technologies such as 360 video, 3D Virtual Reality (VR) and animation. By working with Topaz Labs, the innovative studio is now able to offer films in stunning 25K resolution.

"The level of quality required for this project was beyond anything we'd previously imagined," said Ulrico Grech-Cumbo, founder and CEO of Habitat XR. "We couldn't boost the quality of our video anywhere over 8K before using Topaz Labs' Video AI product. The added clarity the technology provides has enabled us to bring this project to life. These digital experiences are critical to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for conservation. We're proud to offer them as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the natural world."

Topaz Labs' Video AI upscaled the film with 50 million pixels, making the footage quality suitable for large-format displays and setting a new standard in the extended reality (XR) field. Topaz Labs' Video AI is designed to enhance human-made video content without sacrificing quality or replacing real-world imagery. By using advanced AI trained on millions of frames, it preserves the integrity of original footage, allowing creative and post-production teams to ensure pristine visual fidelity at even the highest resolutions.

"Topaz Labs shares a goal with Habitat XR to make nature more accessible to everyone through advanced visual technologies," said Eric Yang, CEO of Topaz Labs. "Together, we're able to inspire people to connect with wildlife in new and impactful ways. We're honored to support Habitat XR's efforts to broaden access to nature with our Video AI technology, and fulfill our company mission to improve, rather than replace, real-world imagery for meaningful impact."

In addition to the films, Habitat XR will also feature Virtual Reality (VR) kiosk stands that offer a deeper understanding of daily life of mountain gorillas, and Augmented Reality (AR)-powered gorilla treks for visitors to embark on a journey that mimics gorillas' travels through the Rwandan mountain range. All immersive experiences are currently located in the Irmelin DiCaprio Theatre – funded by actor and environmental advocate Leonardo DiCaprio – on The Ellen DeGeneres Campus in Kinigi, Musanze District, Rwanda.

To witness this incredible species in breathtaking quality and join the conversation on conservation and the importance of preserving the planet, please visit gorillafund.org .

About Habitat XR

Based in South Africa, Habitat XR is an impact-led production studio focused on immersing people in nature and her stories using extended reality (XR) technologies. Founded in 2014, Habitat XR has become a globally operating standalone studio, produced projects in nineteen countries, and won multiple awards and accolades including the prestigious title of Fast Company Magazine's "Most Innovative Company" in 2019. The studio's work has been shown at festivals such as Cannes, EarthxFilm, Jackson Wild, SXSW and Tribeca.

About Topaz Labs

Based in Dallas, Topaz Labs is an AI image and video enhancement software company for photographers and videographers who care about quality. Over 1.5 million customers, including creative teams at Amazon, Cosm, IMAX, NASA, Netflix and The Sphere trust Topaz Labs to upscale, sharpen and improve their videos and images instantly and at scale. The company's suite of machine learning software enhances creators' original videos and images to levels of clarity, precision and resolution never before seen. For more information, please visit www.topazlabs.com .

