Habitu8 Named Official Video Partner for National Cyber Security Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitu8 today announced its selection by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) as the official security awareness video training partner for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), held annually in October.

NCSAM is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals.

"Making cybersecurity entertaining isn't easy, which is why the National Cyber Security Alliance is thrilled to be partnering with Habitu8 for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2019. We can't wait for everyone to watch, use and share their fun, educational videos with friends, family and colleagues this October." - Danielle Taylor, NCSA.

About Habitu8

Habitu8 was founded by two guys who'd seen the worst of what security awareness training has to offer. Jason is an industry-recognized security awareness expert who has created video training programs for The Walt Disney Company and Sony Pictures, and Chad is a respected Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and cofounder of Rapid7.

Basically, Habitu8 is on a mission to get rid of boring, mind-numbing training programs and replace them with engaging video training that changes behaviors for good. All it takes is teaching employees how to replace bad habits with good ones—and we're really good at it.

Habitu8 founder and security awareness expert, Jason Hoenich, has participated in the annual NCSAM while working as the security awareness manager at The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Activision Blizzard.

It was while building the program for Disney when Hoenich began producing short, funny, and engaging videos for his coworkers that he began to see the power behind video.

For those signed up as Champions, Habitu8 is providing specially branded versions of their most popular videos for the entire month of October. Topics include Passwords, Social Media Privacy, and Public WiFi.

In addition to the videos, Habitu8 is also including branded versions of their insanely popular and useful Security Awareness Strategy Guides. Based on Hoenich's real-world experience managing and building programs, there is a unique guide dedicated to Security Awareness Program Plans, Phishing Training Programs, and Ambassador Programs. Want to avoid the most common mistakes and build world-class programs? These are your secret weapon!

For more information about NCSAM 2019 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam or dhs.gov/national-cyber-security-awareness-month.

