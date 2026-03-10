HABS collaborates with Microsoft to build the next generation of Human-Aware AI

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in mission-critical environments, including healthcare, cybersecurity, customer engagement, and decision-making systems, a fundamental limitation remains: AI understands data, but not the human interacting with it. To address this blind spot, HABS is collaborating with Microsoft to enable a new generation of AI systems capable of accounting for users' real-time cognitive and emotional states.

"At HABS, we build AI that understands the human behind the data, not by inference, but by measuring cognition itself. Collaborating with Microsoft allows us to scale this vision globally. We are laying the foundation for a new category of human-aware AI, capable of reading cognitive signals in real time, respecting human context, and augmenting decision-making across critical industries," said Olivier Locufier, CEO of HABS.

Progressive Integration Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

As part of the collaboration, HABS's Neuro-AI technology is designed to integrate progressively and horizontally across Microsoft's key platforms. This plan seeks to evolve AI standards toward systems that are safer, more effective, and better aligned with human capabilities.

The agreement initially targets sectors where understanding human cognitive state is critical, including healthcare, retail, and cybersecurity.

"The collaboration with HABS aligns with the incredible potential we see in AI technologies to empower people. Neuro-AI is seeking to transform how technology interacts with people, making systems more adaptive, safer, and human-aware. By working with HABS's on AI, cloud, and data platforms, we are not only addressing today's challenges but laying the foundations for a new era in which AI better understands context and intent," said Adir Ron, Cloud & AI Director for Startups & ISVs, EMEA at Microsoft.

Press Contact

Léa Schlackman

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +33 6 86 32 97 34

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930624/Microsoft_President_HABS_founder.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930623/HABS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HABS