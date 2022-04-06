HACC Adds Cannabis Programs to Meet Workforce Demands

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the continuing growth of the cannabis industry, HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College , has added three new certificate programs that will provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.

HACC is partnering with Green Flower , an on-demand training platform built for cannabis professionals, to provide the programs. The eight-week, fully online programs include Advanced Dispensary Associate Skills Training, Cannabis Manufacturing Agent and Cultivation Technician. Graduates will receive certificates of completion from HACC and Green Flower. In addition, graduates will have access to Green Flower's employer network.

According to the 2022 jobs report by Leafly , a cannabis information firm, cannabis is a $25 billion industry in the United States, creating an average of 280 new jobs per day.

"As demand continues to grow for an educated workforce in the cannabis industry in Pennsylvania and across the country, HACC is responding to the need by contracting with Green Flower to give our students opportunities to qualify for entry-level jobs," said Vic Rodgers, MBA, HACC's vice president of workforce development and continuing education.

"Green Flower is honored to be partnering with HACC to offer our three cannabis industry training courses. As Pennsylvania's first community college and one of its largest, their history and commitment to help working adults find and build new careers is second to none," said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower vice president of higher education.

"As the medical cannabis industry continues to grow significantly, leaders from the College looked to find ways for people in the area and beyond to become highly qualified to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments and help ensure not only the continued growth of the industry in Pennsylvania, but growth in great part due to a well-trained workforce. Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these courses. We can think of no better college or group of people in the Commonwealth with whom to partner to offer these courses and are excited to begin offering them to the public," Kalef added.

Students can register for each self-directed cannabis program to fit their schedules. For more information about the programs, please visit cannabiseducation.hacc.edu . For questions, please email [email protected] .

About HACC

HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College, is the first and largest of Pennsylvania's 15 community colleges. HACC offers approximately 100 career and transfer associate degree, certificate and diploma programs to approximately 14,211 students. Also, the College serves students at its Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York campuses; through virtual learning; and via workforce development and continuing education training. For more information on how HACC is uniquely YOURS, visit hacc.edu . Also, follow us on Twitter (@HACC_info), follow us on Instagram (@HACC_edu), like us on Facebook (Facebook.com/HACC64) and use #HACCNews.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

