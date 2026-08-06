hacco Announces Collaboration with Acclaimed Chef Paul Liebrandt to Shape the Culinary Experience at hacco Bakery Café

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hacco is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with internationally acclaimed Chef Paul Liebrandt as Culinary Consultant for the upcoming hacco Bakery Café in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Together, they explore how Koji (fermented rice) can inspire a new generation of contemporary food experiences.

Paul Liebrandt x hacco Tasting Session Speed Speed

Building on an existing relationship through culinary and educational initiatives, Chef Liebrandt is now working alongside Corporate Pastry Chef Raphael Boeri to develop the flagship store's signature sandwich program. Liebrandt's role extends beyond recipe development, molding the guest experience through menu creation, culinary training, presentation, and product refinement.

Drawing on decades of experience in New York, Chef Liebrandt brings a deep understanding of the city's diverse cultures, dining habits, and expectations. His guidance ensures every menu item is not only technically exceptional but also meaningful and relevant to the community.

The cutting-edge collaboration combines two complementary philosophies: Chef Liebrandt's belief that food can create long-lasting memories, and hacco's mission of creating experiences people naturally want to share with those they love.

Throughout development, Chef Liebrandt challenged the team with one simple idea: "What holds memory is what they taste." For Chef Liebrandt, impressionable food is created when flavor, texture, temperature, aroma, and presentation work together to leave a lasting feeling.

A beautiful presentation attracts attention, but it is taste that creates memories.

He also encouraged the team to give every sandwich its own personality, pushing flavors and textures further while allowing koji to naturally enhance balance, aroma, and complexity. This philosophy closely enforces hacco's vision of inspiring people to thoughtfully gift and share meaningful moments with family, friends, colleagues, mentors, and loved ones.

hacco collaborates with internationally recognized chefs to explore how Japanese fermentation can inspire contemporary food across bread, sandwiches, pastries, chocolate, soft serve, and beverages. Chef Liebrandt's collaboration reflects hacco's belief that the best ideas are born through shared creativity, mutual respect, and continuous refinement.

Great food is never created alone.

About hacco:

Born in New York and inspired by the power of koji, hacco Bakery Café blends traditional fermentation with modern craftsmanship to create innovative baked goods, beverages, and culinary experiences. Opening this Winter at 160 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249, the café will showcase the possibilities of koji through thoughtfully crafted pastries, coffee, and seasonal offerings. Learn more at hacco-inc.com/lp/bakerycafe or @hacco.bakerycafe.

SOURCE hacco