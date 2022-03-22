Hach & Rose, LLP Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Over the past two decades, the team at Hach & Rose has grown to encompass fifty employees. Under the leadership of Michael Rose and Gregory Hach, the firm has prioritized constructing a happy and healthy work environment. Maintaining a positive workplace centered on strong interpersonal relationships has continually influenced the ways that the firm works with and gives back to its loyal clients.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Rose recognized that the firm's commitment to exemplary service was the trait that made it stand out from other top law firms in the city. As the firm marked 20 years serving the city of New York, Michael Rose drafted a blog post to his staff to express his appreciation for their service and his pride in their accomplishments.

"I am incredibly proud of our dedication and pursuit of delivering only the best customer service," Michael Rose stated. "This is important as it is the cornerstone of our business. Customer service is, at its core, effort and caring. As long as we continue to add people like you to our growing team, we will always be able to do better than many of our competitors. And at the end of the day, we all feel better knowing we did our jobs well."

In the fall of 2021, Michael Rose was a guest on Chris Dreyer's podcast "Personal Injury Mastermind," available on Apple Podcasts . The pair spent a significant amount of the episode discussing Hach & Rose's commitment to providing excellent customer service and the emphasis their attorneys place on nurturing meaningful relationships with their clients.

"I follow three rules," Michael Rose said in his remarks to the firm. "'Do the right thing, do the best you can, and always show people you care.' Let this message continue to guide us on this journey together."

Hach & Rose, LLP is one of New York's top-rated law firms. The firm's central office is located in Manhattan. To learn more about Hach & Rose, LLP, visit their website at https://www.unionlawfirm.com today.

