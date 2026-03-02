Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP Announces Firm Name Change

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP today announced that the firm is changing its name to Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns LLP. The addition of partner Daniel Rehns to the firm's name recognizes his stellar career as a renowned litigator with a multi-faceted practice including high-stakes complex, commercial, securities, antitrust, employment litigation, and whistleblower representation, as well as Daniel's major contributions to our firm since joining the partnership in 2016. The Firm looks forward to continuing to serve our clients and building upon the special attributes of our firm in the years ahead.

Frank Schirripa, founding partner, noted, "Daniel understands and embodies the balance of a sophisticated legal practice with the collaborative and inclusive culture we've established at the firm over the years. Before he joined our partnership, Daniel was a friend – as we began working together over 23 years ago at Schoengold Sporn Laitman & Lometti PC – and it is a tremendous honor to incorporate his name into the future of the firm. This rebranding reflects the Firm's strength as a world class litigation practice and recognizes Daniel's contributions to its success."

Mike Rose, co-founding Partner, echoed those sentiments. "Daniel's results in court have made his name synonymous with cutting-edge litigation. We believe that his addition to the wall will enhance our brand today and in the future."

Former named-partner, David Cheverie, who now serves as a partner of Cheverie & Associates, a prominent Connecticut-based labor law firm, will continue his involvement with the Firm as its Labor Litigation Advisor. The firm thanks David for his years-long dedication, contributions, and friendship.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns' broad litigation practice includes securities, antitrust, employment and commercial litigation. In every discipline, HRSR is known for creative, aggressive litigators, and an eagerness to take on and win tough cases.

