Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP Announces Hillary M. Nappi as First Female Partner

News provided by

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP

23 May, 2023, 12:50 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP (HRS&C) is proud to announce the elevation of Hillary M. Nappi to partner, making her the firm's first female partner. This milestone reflects HRS&C's ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and excellence within the legal profession.

"The outstanding work of our new partner has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of our firm," said Mike Rose, Founding Partner at HRS&C. "Hillary's dedication to our clients and her relentless pursuit of justice has made her an invaluable asset to our team."

Ms. Nappi leads the HRS&C's Victims' Rights practice group, providing a trauma-informed approach to all clients. She is currently litigating hundreds of cases on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and assault against various public and private institutions. Ms. Nappi's work has been instrumental in the wake of the passage of New York and New Jersey's revival statutes, which have allowed once-time-barred claims to be heard.

While at HRS&C, Ms. Nappi was part of the litigation team representing the lead plaintiff in a Delaware Section 220 action against the Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation in connection with the Board's refusal to produce books and records relating to the company's role in the multi-billion-dollar opioid crisis. Ms. Nappi has also contributed to the litigation of highly complex securities class and derivative actions, including Construction and General Building Laborers' Local No. 79 General Fund v. The Boeing Co., C.A. 2019-0603-MTZ (Del. Ch.); Construction and General Building Laborers' Local No. 79 General Fund, et al., v. Albaugh, et al., C.A. No. 2020-0466-AGB (Del. Ch.); and Teamsters Local 493 Health Services and Insurance Plan v. Sealed Air Corporation, C.A No. 2019-0899 (Del. Ch.); and City of Westland Police and Fire Retirement System et al. v. NVIDIA Corporation, C.A. 2020-0075 (Del. Ch.).

Through her tireless efforts, Ms. Nappi has successfully resolved numerous sexual abuse cases before trial, resulting in millions of dollars in recovery for survivors. Her work demonstrates the firm's commitment to providing exceptional service and value to clients across a wide range of practice areas.

About Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP is a full-service law firm based in New York, offering a wide range of legal services to individuals and businesses. The firm's practice areas include Victims' Rights, Personal Injury, Labor and Employment, and more. HRS&C is dedicated to providing exceptional service, innovative solutions, and unparalleled client results.

For more information about Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.hrsclaw.com or contact the firm at (212) 213-8311.

Media Contact
Jenn Brown
[email protected]

SOURCE Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP

