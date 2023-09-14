Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Announces Investigation into Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

News provided by

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

14 Sep, 2023, 09:37 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by certain officers and directors at Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric" or the "Company"). Hawaiian Electric is the largest supplier of electricity in the State of Hawaii, supplying power to 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities: Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawai'i Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited.

In early August 2023, a series of wind-driven wildfires broke out in the U.S. state of Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui. The fires caused widespread damage and killed at least 115 people. On August 27, 2023, Hawaiian Electric acknowledged that the fire appears to have been caused by Hawaiian Electric power lines that fell during high winds.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP's investigation is focused on Hawaiian Electric's failure to take the appropriate steps to strengthen its aging equipment, modernize its electric grid and adopt emergency plans in light of the Company's knowledge that extreme weather, including the risk of fires, was becoming a growing danger. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Company's failure to update its equipment may have played a role in igniting the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP specializes in the fields of securities, corporate governance and consumer protection litigation. The firms' attorneys have successfully litigated complex class actions in both state and federal courts through the United States and are committed to protecting investors' assets and victims of corporate wrongdoing.

If you are a current shareholder of Hawaiian Electric common stock, plan to continue to hold your shares, and would like more information about your rights as a shareholder, please contact attorney Kathryn A. Hettler at (212) 213-8311 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

Also from this source

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Announce Investigation into Coinbase Global, Inc.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Announces Investigation Into Block Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.