HACH ROSE SCHIRRIPA & CHEVERIE LLP FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF INVESTORS IN LATE STAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC IN THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Evangelista v. Late Stage Asset Management, LLC et al, Docket No. 1:24-cv-05292-KAM-MMH, on behalf of investors in Late Stage Asset Management, LLC, ("Late Stage") who have been harmed by Late Stage's and the other defendants' alleged violations of Section 12(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint alleges that between March 2019 and March 2023 (the "Class Period"), the defendants orchestrated a scheme whereby a network of unregistered sales agents fraudulently offered and sold retail investors purportedly "no-fee" unregistered securities in private (Pre-IPO) companies, which turned out to have artificial prices inflated with fees that the defendants took as profit. The complaint further alleges that the defendants made numerous false and misleading statements during the sale of these illegal, unregistered securities in violations of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2024. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP specializes in the fields of securities, corporate governance, and consumer protection litigation. With over 150 years of combined experience, the firm has established itself as a leading advocate of investor and consumer rights. The firm's attorneys have successfully litigated complex class actions in state and federal courts throughout the United States and are committed to protecting investors' assets and prosecuting corporate fraud.

Contact:





Frank R. Schirripa John W. Baylet Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP 112 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor 112 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor New York, New York 10016 New York, New York 10016 Tel: (212) 213-8311 Tel: (646) 992-8701 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP