Hachi Exhibits Smart Home and Robotics Innovations, Unveils New Technology at CES 2020

Hachi is exhibiting its robotics and smart home technology designed to make life smarter, easier and more convenient for its customers. This includes Hachi Infinite, the first-ever touchscreen projector and smart visual assistant that provides children and adults with intuitive user interactions and immersive experiences in learning, cooking, fitness and other settings. Named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree , the new and highly anticipated smart touchscreen projector is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and features voice control and deep learning technology.

The line also includes Hachi Delight, an intelligent logistics robot that navigates both indoors and outdoors offering an ideal logistics solution for corporate campuses and residential communities, and Hachi Homey, an all-in-one software and hardware solution implementing computer vision and facial recognition technology to provide rich services including access control along with security monitoring and management. Also being showcased is Hachi Bingo, a companion robot connecting elderly people with their children which also doubles as a smart health management system.

Products will be on display and available for hands-on demos at the brand's booth at CES Unveiled on January 5 (table #215) and at CES 2020 in LVCC South Hall 1 (#20431) from January 7-10, 2020.

Hachi's vision is to provide software, hardware and technology integration solutions to enable smart living experiences for communities, including security monitoring, intelligent logistics robotics and unmanned commuter vehicles driven by AIoT technology. Hachi brands its products and solutions as "The Spaces," an ecosystem offering comprehensive coverage for consumers' needs in communities: from the entrance, to every gate and door to the areas within them.

"We're pleased to introduce our latest device and showcase our comprehensive smart living ecosystem to international audiences at CES," said Hua Zeng, CEO of Beijing Puppy Robotics Co., Ltd, with the brand of Hachi. "Our intuitive technology integrations connect consumer journeys and streamline living experiences, serving more than 100,000 homeowners in over 150 residential communities and live-work developments to date, with future plans for international growth."

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is celebrating its 53rd year in 2020. The show will run January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, providing access to the most transformative technology across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more.

Beijing Puppy Robotics Co., Ltd is a leading provider of robotics technology that helps consumers and communities build AI-enhanced smart home ecosystems. Launched in 2015 by a team of AI industry experts, the company is on a mission to make life smarter, easier and more convenient. Signified by the brand's logo representing a pet dog, Hachi is dedicated to becoming a companion to humans and the guardian of their lives. To learn more, visit www.hachismart.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @puppycubeai.

