Hack Black Friday Deals with AndaSeat for Early-Access Savings on Premium Gaming Chairs

AndaSeat

12 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AndaSeat, a leader in ergonomic gaming chair manufacturing, is elevating the Black Friday shopping experience for gaming enthusiasts and professionals by offering early access to exclusive deals and a chance to unlock special Cheat Codes for additional savings on its premium line of gaming chairs.

"With the festive season on the horizon, we're thrilled to offer our customers a chance to elevate their gaming setups to top-tier professional standards without needing to dig too deep into their pockets," said Zhou Lin, founder and CEO of AndaSeat. "These special, limited-time deals are our way of giving a big, heartfelt thank you to our loyal community."

The deals encompass AndaSeat's wide range of award-winning chairs, from the Kaiser 3 Series with built-in 4-way lumbar support to the ergonomic, office-friendly Phantom 3 Series. The robust Kaiser Frontier Series XL and the distinctive Transformers Edition chairs also feature, catering to an array of user preferences.

Highlighted Offers Include:

Originally $499.99, now available for $399.99. This chair boasts built-in 4-way lumbar support, magnetic head pillow, 4D armrests, and an intuitive assembly system.

Marked down from $399.99 to $249.99. It features a neck pillow, lumbar support, ergonomic design, and easy assembly.

Reduced from $449 to $349. Designed with premium PVC leather, 4D armrests, and an effortless assembly process.

Originally $399.99, now just $199.99. Highlights include a magnetic head pillow and ergonomic design.

In addition to these striking promotions, AndaSeat is offering consumers the exciting opportunity to unlock special Cheat Codes for additional savings. Beginning with general ads that reveal an extra $10 discount, dedicated participants can delve deeper, potentially discovering further savings of up to $200 through community competitions on Discord.

And if that wasn't enough, AndaSeat is sweetening the deal with free shipping on all orders, extended warranties of up to five years on their chairs, and zero-interest payment plans through partners such as Shop Pay, Affirm Financing, and Afterpay.

This is a good chance to upgrade the gaming setup with AndaSeat's premium gaming chairs at exceptional Black Friday prices – visit AndaSeat's official website now to explore and snag these fantastic deals!

About AndaSeat

AndaSeat is a leading global manufacturer of premium gaming chairs, desks, and accessories, dedicated to providing gamers worldwide with the ultimate seating experience. With a focus on ergonomic design, durability, and style, AndaSeat's products are trusted and endorsed by professional esports teams, gaming enthusiasts, and professionals worldwide.

