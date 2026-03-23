OAKLAND, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack the Hood, an Oakland-based nonprofit organization providing free tech education to underestimated youth, will launch Build.AI in summer 2026 — a new artificial intelligence skill-building program designed to equip Bay Area youth with practical, future-ready AI skills as technology reshapes nearly every industry.

Hack the Hood Launches Build.AI Program to Expand AI Skills Access for Bay Area Youth Hack the Hood Launches Build.AI Program to Expand AI Skills Access for Bay Area Youth Hack the Hood Launches Build.AI Program to Expand AI Skills Access for Bay Area Youth

The 12-week program will join Hack the Hood's existing tech education offerings, including Hustle, Build, and Hustle 2.0 — programs where more than 90% of graduates report meaningful gains in technical skills and career readiness, according to Hack the Hood Executive Director Samia Zuber. Build.AI prepares students for tech-enabled roles in fields such as business, healthcare, education, sustainability, and creative industries, not just traditional tech careers.

"With AI accelerating the way it is, this is really a second tech boom that's happening here," says Zuber. "Historically, the population that we serve has been left out of the opportunities that are happening in the workforce and in tech, and our goal is to change that."

Hack the Hood's approach differs from traditional tech education by incorporating a sociotechnical curriculum that teaches students not only how to use AI tools but also how to apply them to create community-driven solutions to real challenges in their neighborhoods. Students will work in teams, complete industry-inspired projects, and participate in innovation challenges centering solutions at the intersection of racial equity, social justice, and technology. Beyond technical skills, students graduate with workplace-ready skills and experience applying technology across sectors.

The organization operates independently and works with schools within the Oakland Unified School District, as well as other community-based organizations. Hack the Hood has expanded its reach through partnerships, including a three-way collaboration with the school district and Laney College. This allows high school students to earn transferable college credits in computer science through a dual-enrollment program, creating a direct pipeline from high school to higher education and tech careers for students in communities where that pathway has historically been out of reach.

With Build.AI launching this summer, Hack the Hood will also offer AI-centered upskilling workshops for alumni, connecting participants to emerging career pathways and industry leaders, ensuring past participants can adapt to the changing technological landscape.

The need is especially urgent. Following federal actions affecting digital equity programs in 2025, Hack the Hood is seeking support from philanthropic partners to help fill the gap.

"When you put these tools in the hands of young people who are deeply connected to their communities, incredible things happen," Zuber says. "We're not just teaching AI skills, we're enabling our communities to see themselves as the architects of this next tech era."

About Hack the Hood

Hack the Hood is an Oakland-based nonprofit organization that provides underestimated youth and young adults with tech skill-building programs and career navigation support that are grounded in justice and support economic mobility. Through 12-week training programs incorporating technical skills, a sociotechnical curriculum, career exploration, and identity development workshops, the organization aims to expand access to technology careers for underserved communities. The organization operates independently and works with schools within the Oakland Unified School District, as well as other community-based organizations.

Contact

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SOURCE Hack the Hood