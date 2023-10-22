Hack the Throne: AndaSeat Activates 'Cheat Codes' for Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

AndaSeat

22 Oct, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AndaSeat, an industry trailblazer in ergonomic gaming furniture, is unleashing an electrifying Black Friday experience with its interactive Cheat Codes Campaign. While dishing out legendary deals across its award-winning chair range, AndaSeat is also inviting fans to hack into special Cheat Codes, unlocking hidden realms of colossal discounts and extraordinary savings.

Until Black Friday, AndaSeat is activating hundreds of Cheat Codes, each unlocking exclusive discounts on the Kaiser 3 Series Premium Gaming Chair — dubbed "Editor's Choice" by PC Gamer. Embark on a virtual treasure hunt by seeking ads on social media for a $10 discount, engaging with influencers, or conquering Discord competitions to snag a whopping $200 reward. AndaSeat is offering more than just epic savings — they're inviting gamers to claim their rightful seat on the ultimate throne.

Tech influencer TechSource lauded the campaign, exclaiming, "AndaSeat's commitment to blending technology with comfort is unparalleled. The Cheat Codes Campaign is a game-changer, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey."

But the loot doesn't stop there! AndaSeat's Official Store is also offering jaw-dropping discounts on a lineup of battle-hardened, critic-approved gaming chairs, ensuring a treasure trove of options for every gamer, whether embarking on an eSports quest or simply seeking peak comfort. The deals include the AndaSeat Kaiser Frontier Series XL, hailed by Game Rant as "a high-end gaming chair perfect for big and tall gamers," and the Phantom 3 Series, acclaimed by Tech Radar as "One of the best budget gaming chairs."

Highlighted Offers Include:

Originally $499.99, now available for $399.99. This chair boasts built-in 4-way lumbar support, a magnetic head pillow, 4D armrests, and an intuitive assembly system.

Marked down from $399.99 to $249.99. Highlights include a neck pillow, lumbar support, ergonomic finesse, and easy assembly.

Priced down from $449.99 to $349. Crafted with exquisite PVC leather, adaptable 4D armrests, and a hassle-free assembly journey.

Previously $399.99, now just $199.99. Boasting a magnetic head pillow and an ergonomic design, this chair is truly "more than meets the eye."

And if that wasn't enough, AndaSeat is boosting everyone's Black Friday loadout with additional perks: Free shipping on all orders, extended warranties of up to five years, and zero-interest payment plans through Shop Pay, Affirm Financing, and Afterpay.

Forget the classic "Up, Up, Down, Down, Left Right, Left Right, B, A" — this season, AndaSeat's ultimate Cheat Code reveals phenomenal deals. Elevate consumers' gaming experience with AndaSeat's premium chairs at unmissable Black Friday prices – join us on Discord or visit AndaSeat'sOfficial Store now to explore and secure these fantastic deals!

About AndaSeat

AndaSeat is a leading global manufacturer of premium gaming chairs, desks, and accessories, dedicated to providing gamers worldwide with the ultimate seating experience. With a focus on ergonomic design, durability, and style, AndaSeat's products are trusted and endorsed by professional esports teams, gaming enthusiasts, and professionals worldwide.

