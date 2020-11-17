Hack Your Brain To A Better Sleep: Muse S Introduces Lab-Grade Sleep Tracking and Brain-Powered Sleep Insights

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Muse® by Interaxon Inc., a leading consumer neurotechnology and meditation company, today announced the launch of its newest feature, overnight sleep tracking for their latest device model, Muse® S . This new feature release will be available at no additional cost through a software update to all current Muse S customers as of December 1, 2020 and is the first step in harnessing the power of their award-winning advanced EEG technology to deliver lab-grade sleep tracking insights from the comfort of home.

This free software update will give current and future Muse S users access to new features that allow them to accurately track sleep cycle patterns of deep, light, and REM sleep they're getting each night as well as gain insights into their sleep performance through a Sleep Efficiency Score each morning to help track improvements and create their best sleep habits for restorative sleep.

New Muse S features include:

Sleep Stage Tracking & Visualization : See how quickly you fell asleep and how restful your sleep was through lab-precision detail on sleep stage patterns and the amount of time spent in each sleep stage (awake, REM, light, deep) each night.

: See how quickly you fell asleep and how restful your sleep was through lab-precision detail on sleep stage patterns and the amount of time spent in each sleep stage (awake, REM, light, deep) each night. Sleep Position Tracking : Sleep positioning shows you how long you spent in each sleeping position throughout the night, so you can see patterns in how your sleep position can impact your sleep quality.

: Sleep positioning shows you how long you spent in each sleeping position throughout the night, so you can see patterns in how your sleep position can impact your sleep quality. Sleep Efficiency Score : Monitor and improve your overall sleep efficiency by tracking how long you're spending in each sleep stage, as well as your efficiency in being able to achieve a restful state.

: Monitor and improve your overall sleep efficiency by tracking how long you're spending in each sleep stage, as well as your efficiency in being able to achieve a restful state. [COMING January '21] Deep Sleep Insights & Points: Measure the total quantity and intensity of your deep sleep with Deep Sleep Points. On top of the total time spent in deep sleep, you'll be able to gain insights on how deeply your brain rested during deep sleep based on changes in slow wave (aka delta wave) activity.

Measure the total quantity and intensity of your deep sleep with Deep Sleep Points. On top of the total time spent in deep sleep, you'll be able to gain insights on how deeply your brain rested during deep sleep based on changes in slow wave (aka delta wave) activity. [COMING January '21] Apple HealthKit Integration: Achieve continuous tracking: Let your wrist-based wearable device recharge while you sleep, and have Muse fill in the gaps for a 360 view of your health & wellness.

Building on the company's current roster of award-winning biofeedback devices, Muse® S initially launched in January 2020 offering a versatile, comfy form factor and all-new responsive Sleep Journeys as Interaxon's first step into the consumer sleep space. The now popular Sleep Journeys seamlessly blend teacher-led voice guidance with biofeedback soundscapes that respond to a user's physiological state for a truly personalized bedtime soundtrack.

Now with the launch of these first generation Sleep Tracking features, Muse S goes beyond its easy-to-learn feedback enhanced meditation training that responds to your brain and body, to help users understand and track how well they focus, sleep and recharge so they can reset during the day and recharge overnight.

"If we really want to improve our ability to get a better sleep, accurately knowing what's happening during the night all starts with the brain… and EEG is the only practical technology to accurately measure what's going on in the brain at night," said Chris Aimone, Muse® Co-Founder and CTO. "We know good science takes time, and developing an effective and accurate sleep solution has been our most rewarding and difficult challenge to date. By giving our community access to these powerful new features in December, we'll be able to engage with our community to leverage their feedback and stay focused on real outcomes as we refine our EEG-powered sleep technology. We're truly excited to help our users better understand how to fall asleep, stay asleep and improve their sleep, so they can feel calm and focused during the day and re-energized each morning."

In addition, when you purchase a monthly or yearly Guided Meditation Subscription, you'll have access to a rich content library of more than 500 meditations from renowned meditation teachers. This includes a variety of relaxation techniques and curated guided meditation collections to keep you focused on particular goals (e.g., sleep, performance, stress and more). For beginners or those who want even more guidance, the subscription provides in-depth courses with step-by-step instructions, such as The Sleep Basics course by Dr. Shelby Harris, an expert in behavioral sleep medicine.

Pricing & Availability

Muse® S is now available for $349.99 USD / €379.99 / £329.99 / $538.99 AUD / $449.99 CAD at www.choosemuse.com and Amazon in North America, the EU and UK.

To unlock unlimited access to a library of 500+ teacher-lead guided meditations with new content released monthly, you can also subscribe to the Guided Meditation Subscription for $12.99 USD per month or $94.99 USD per year.

About Muse® by Interaxon Inc.:

At Muse®, our team of neuroscientists, meditation teachers, and engineers develop state-of-the-art experiences using research-grade EEG technology. Our goal is to help individuals build a rewarding meditation and sleep practice to live healthier, happier, more connected lives through human-centered technology. Our award-winning neurofeedback devices, and premium content offering of guided meditations with responsive learning functionality, help users meditate and improve sleep hygiene by providing real-time audio feedback on their meditative state through the Muse® companion app. We make the intangible, tangible.

More information about Muse® is available at www.choosemuse.com .

Milestones we're excited about:

# of employees: 45+

45+ Offices: Toronto, Ontario

Sessions of meditation with Muse ®: Over 100 million minutes to date and currently the largest brain data (EEG) collection in the world.

®: Over 100 million minutes to date and currently the largest brain data (EEG) collection in the world. Research institutions using Muse®: The Mayo Clinic, NASA, Harvard , MIT , U of T, UCL, UCSD, Inria, UVic, UBC, and many more.

The Mayo Clinic, NASA, , , U of T, UCL, UCSD, Inria, UVic, UBC, and many more. Meditating with Muse® works: A recent study at the Catholic University of Milan showed that four weeks with Muse ® significantly reduced stress as well as potentially beneficial neuroplastic changes in users' brains, compared to controls. Original published papers from the 1 Balconi Lab study can be found here and here .

A recent study at of showed that four weeks with Muse significantly reduced stress as well as potentially beneficial neuroplastic changes in users' brains, compared to controls. Original published papers from the Balconi Lab study can be found and . Untangle Podcast: Over 4 million plays. Podcast hosts Patricia Karpas and Ariel Garten interview thought-provoking authors, experts and leaders in areas related to mindfulness, sleep, neuroscience, brain health practices, and more.

