Hackberry Lane Closes Six Transactions Across Two Markets, Growing Portfolio to Approximately 2,000 Student Housing Beds

Firm adds ~400 beds in under two weeks, including its entry into the University of Arkansas market, underscoring growing investor conviction in the student housing shadow market

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackberry Lane ("Hackberry"), a vertically integrated student housing investment and operating company, announced the closing of six separate transactions across Gainesville, Florida (University of Florida) and Fayetteville, Arkansas (University of Arkansas). Collectively representing approximately 400 student housing beds across townhome, cottage, and boutique apartment product types, the acquisitions bring Hackberry's total owned portfolio to approximately 2,000 beds through 20+ transactions since the firm's inception in 2023. The Fayetteville acquisitions are the firm's first in that market, marking the seventh student housing market where Hackberry has established a presence.

The portfolio adds high-quality assets located within walking distance of the University of Florida and University of Arkansas campuses.

Hackberry Lane focuses on townhome, single-family, garden-style, and boutique apartment communities located in walkable, campus-adjacent corridors. While the broader student housing industry has concentrated on mid- and high-rise purpose-built development, Hackberry targets the more fragmented shadow market, where assets remain largely in the hands of local owner-operators.

About Hackberry Lane

Founded in 2023 by Reid Marks, Nick Helfand, and Cameron Koffman, Hackberry Lane is a vertically integrated student housing investment and operating company focused on acquiring and managing townhome, single-family, garden-style, and boutique apartment assets in walkable, campus-adjacent corridors at Power 4 universities. Since its founding, Hackberry Lane has grown to approximately 2,000 student housing beds across seven premier markets. For more information, visit www.hackberrylane.com.

Contact: [Reid Marks | Co-Founder | [email protected]]

SOURCE Hackberry Lane