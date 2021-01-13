Hackboard Tackles the Widening Digital Divide with Powerful and Affordable Personal Computer Kits with 4G or 5G Connectivity

Priced at $299, the Hackboard Complete Kit comes with the components of the Hackboard 2 Starter Kit, plus a portable 13.3" 1080p IPS high-definition display with integrated speakers, USB-C and HDMI inputs, a mini USB-B power supply and protective cover that doubles as a stand.

The Hackboard 2 allows users to create their ideal computing environment at an affordable price, while taking advantage of the benefits of industry standard technology. With the optional 4G or 5G modem, users can connect to the internet from almost anywhere. Users can plug the system into nearly any monitor with an HDMI input, including their TV. The system is designed to run a variety of popular operating systems, including Linux. The Hackboard 2 and Personal Computer Kits are available for order today at: https://www.crowdsupply.com/hackboard/hb2.

"The Hackboard 2 and Personal Computer Kits are designed to address the increasing worldwide challenge of the Digital Divide and the needs of education," said Mike Callow, Hackboard co-founder and CEO. "With students unable to attend school in person, as well as the work-from-home user, there is a growing need for affordable, powerful computers connecting users to the internet and each other. Our mission is to help solve this growing challenge."

Ideal for education, from the classroom to the remote learner

With the significant increase in remote learning, students and schools need access to affordable, high-quality, versatile products with outstanding connectivity that integrate smoothly into the classroom. The Hackboard 2 runs Windows-based applications, Google Classroom and G-Suite through a web browser, and Python coding software, making it ideal for remote students as well as in-classroom learning. Custom kits and education discounts for schools are available.

About Hackboard

Hackboard is dedicated to providing powerful, affordable computers for students, families, schools and the maker community. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, London and Shenzhen, China, the company's mission is to help eliminate the Digital Divide. More information about the company is available at www.hackboard.com or via social media: @HackboardSBC

