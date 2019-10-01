'Hacked Again' Author Makes Cybersecurity Everybody's Business

METUCHEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott N. Schober, CEO of Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc., Cybersecurity and Wireless Technology Expert and author has released his 2nd book entitled Cybersecurity is Everybody's Business.

Cybersecurity is Everybody's Business is the follow-up to Scott Schober's first book entitled Hacked Again in which Scott delved into the details behind his own hacking while offering insights to help others avoid a similar fate.

Cybersecurity Is Everybody's Business: Solve the Security Puzzle for Your Small Business and Home Cybersecurity Is Everybody's Business: Solve the Security Puzzle for Your Small Business and Home Cybersecurity Is Everybody's Business: Solve the Security Puzzle for Your Small Business and Home

"My first book was my story but this book is everybody's story. There are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S. alone making it hard to find anyone that hasn't been affected by cybersecurity issues," says Schober.

Scott is joined by co-author and younger brother, Craig Schober with the release of Cybersecurity is Everybody's Business. Together, they discuss a multitude of timely cybersecurity issues and headlines that relate directly to small business owners and employees.

Cybersecurity is Everybody's Business is divided into 3 sections. The first section details the latest privacy and security threats that small businesses face including ransomware, robocalls, cyber insurance, phishing attacks and more. The second section deals with massive security breaches affecting consumers including Yahoo, Ashley Madison, Equifax, Marriott and more. The final section highlights the future of data privacy and cybersecurity by examining social media regulation, cryptocurrency, card skimming, transportation hacking and more. The 322 page book contains illustrations for every chapter, photos and a comprehensive glossary of cybersecurity terms.

"Cybersecurity Is Everybody's Business cuts through the prognostication, scare tactics and news cycle hype to deliver the most imperative guidance for securing small businesses and everyone else they do business with," said Frank Abagnale, Security Consultant and inspiration for the film Catch Me If You Can

"Schober delivers a timely lesson in both cybersecurity principles and practice by focusing on the largest and most vulnerable target, small business," said Roger Grimes, Data-Driven Defense Evangelist & Security Expert at KnowB4, Inc.

Cybersecurity is Everybody's Business is available now on Amazon, Audible, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and for direct purchase from Scott Schober's website at www.ScottSchober.com.

Media Contact:

Craig Schober

732-548-3737

223691@email4pr.com

SOURCE Berkeley Varitronics Systems

Related Links

http://www.scottschober.com/

