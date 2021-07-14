HackEDU Launches Industry's First Automated Training Rewards System that Offers Cryptocurrency, Gift Cards as Incentives

HackEDU Launches Industry's First Automated Training Rewards System, Offering Cryptocurrency, Gift Cards as Incentives Tweet this

"The launch of HackEDU Rewards reflects our distinct focus on creating the best possible combination of people-centered training and technical innovation," said Jared Ablon, CEO at HackEDU. "It's all about the result – and by adding attention-getting yet easily administered rewards for participating developers, organizations ultimately increase completion rates and enhance skills sets that bring notable value via motivation. After all, the more participation, the fewer the vulnerabilities in software."

HackEDU Rewards eliminates the need to track, manage and fulfill rewards manually, serving as a quick add-on that more than pays for itself by helping reach the goal of 100% completion while also helping to dramatically reduce vulnerabilities in an organization's software. The new system is available now to existing and new HackEDU customers. To schedule a demo, visit www.hackedu.com/custom-demo.

HackEDU provides interactive secure coding training that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Our offensive + defensive lessons, science-based approach, and DevSecOps toolchain integrations help to motivate developers, keep them engaged, and learn and retain secure coding principles effectively. Visit www.hackedu.com.

Brandon Hoe

Head of Marketing

(804) 742-2533

[email protected]

