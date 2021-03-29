HackEDU Report Shows Developers Have Repeated Same Vulnerabilities At Top of OWASP Top 10 for 14 Years

The same software vulnerabilities have been #1 or #2 for 14 years straight. This report answers the question, "Why?" Tweet this

The 2021 Vulnerabilities Benchmark report states that the biggest concern in application security among security leaders is the use of open source or third-party software. "Third party software providers may be slow to release patches, and even when they're released, they may not get applied right away. In many cases, the patch never gets applied because there's a fear of breaking dependencies. The root cause of the problem is poor secure coding knowledge, and this can be mitigated with proper training."

The report also offers a guide for how to use the contents of the report to secure the software development lifecycle.

To learn more, download a free copy of the 2021 Vulnerabilities Benchmark Report .

