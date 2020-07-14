Hackensack Meridian CDI has Struck a COVID-19 Research Collaboration with Merck

"The CDI was started less than a year ago to provide dynamic research and clinical impact at an accelerated pace – and they have absolutely proven to be valuable in the COVID-19 response," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are proud they have partnered with Merck, one of the global pharmaceutical leaders."

"As envisioned, CDI was established to deliver science insights in 'real-time,' to address critical unmet medical needs – there are none bigger than COVID-19," said David S. Perlin, Ph.D., the chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the CDI. "We're delighted to work with Merck to amplify our reach and accelerate potential product development. This collaboration furthers a longstanding research relationship with many of our key investigators."

"Collaborations such as this are critical to the development of much needed therapeutic options," Daria Hazuda, vice president of Infectious Diseases and Vaccines Discovery at Merck Research Laboratories and chief scientific officer of the Merck Exploratory Science Center. "We are happy to be expanding our relationship with the scientists at Hackensack Meridian Health."

Currently there is no approved vaccine nor broadly effective antiviral treatment for human and animal coronavirus. Thus, identifying effective drug treatment options as soon as possible is critical for the COVID-19 response.

This collaboration effort to rapidly discover new treatments for COVID-19 grows out of the CDI's NIH Center of Excellence in Translational Research (CETR), helmed by Perlin, to discover novel antibiotics against high-threat pathogens. The CDI is pursuing further funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support this work.

Finally, the current collaboration leverages CDI's expertise in academic drug discovery and evaluation of viral pathogens under biosafety-level 3 conditions, and Merck's long-standing excellence as a global leader in the discovery and development of anti-infectives against the world's most important diseases.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

About the Center for Discovery and Innovation

The Center for Discovery and Innovation, a newly established member of Hackensack Meridian Health, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions. The CDI, housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, offers world-class researchers a support infrastructure and culture of discovery that promotes science innovation and rapid translation to the clinic.

For additional information, please visit www.hmh-cdi.org.

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health