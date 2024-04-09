As early adopters of innovative robotic technology, Hackensack Meridian Health is selected as one of only 14 hospitals in the world to launch the da Vinci 5 surgical robot

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, a center of excellence and an international leader in robotic-assisted surgery, was selected to be one of only 14 centers in the world, and the only in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, to acquire the Intuitive Surgical da Vinci 5 multiport surgical system. With more than 10,000 times the computing power and the first-of-its-kind force-sensing technology, the da Vinci 5 is the most advanced surgical technology available.

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Among First Hospitals in the World To Acquire and Use the Da Vinci 5 Multiport Robotic Surgical System

The Hackensack University Medical Center team performed the first procedures ever using the new system to treat the four patients on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Da Vinci 5 builds on Intuitive's da Vinci Xi's highly functional design, which surgeons and care teams around the world have used in more than 7 million procedures to date. The system includes more than 150 enhancements, including:

Enhanced precision and control: Da Vinci 5's design and engineering enhancements, including new surgeon controllers and powerful vibration and tremor controls, make it the smoothest and most precise system Intuitive has developed to date, helping surgeons maintain comfort during long procedures and potentially reduce fatigue.



Da Vinci 5's design and engineering enhancements, including new surgeon controllers and powerful vibration and tremor controls, make it the smoothest and most precise system Intuitive has developed to date, helping surgeons maintain comfort during long procedures and potentially reduce fatigue. Next-generation 3D display and image processing: Da Vinci 5 is equipped with Intuitive's highest quality and most natural 3D imaging system, enabling surgeons to see more today, and supporting future generations of surgical endoscopes and vision software as those technologies evolve.



Da Vinci 5 is equipped with Intuitive's highest quality and most natural 3D imaging system, enabling surgeons to see more today, and supporting future generations of surgical endoscopes and vision software as those technologies evolve. First-of-its-kind force-sensing technology: Da Vinci 5 introduces Force Feedback technology and optional instruments that enable the system to measure, and surgeons to feel, subtle forces exerted on tissue during surgery —something no other surgical technology in any modality offers. In preclinical trials with surgeons at all experience levels, Force Feedback demonstrated up to 43 percent less force exerted on tissue, which may translate to less trauma on tissue. The ability to measure this force adds an important new data stream to surgical data science, which can bring future analytical insights supported through artificial intelligence. Force Feedback instruments, which are optional for use with da Vinci 5, are cleared for use in the same procedures as da Vinci Xi, except pediatric and cardiac procedures, and a specific contraindication for the Force Feedback needle driver for use in suturing during hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures.



Da Vinci 5 introduces Force Feedback technology and optional instruments that enable the system to measure, and surgeons to feel, subtle forces exerted on tissue during surgery —something no other surgical technology in any modality offers. In preclinical trials with surgeons at all experience levels, Force Feedback demonstrated up to 43 percent less force exerted on tissue, which may translate to less trauma on tissue. The ability to measure this force adds an important new data stream to surgical data science, which can bring future analytical insights supported through artificial intelligence. Force Feedback instruments, which are optional for use with da Vinci 5, are cleared for use in the same procedures as da Vinci Xi, except pediatric and cardiac procedures, and a specific contraindication for the Force Feedback needle driver for use in suturing during hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures. Streamlined workflow: Da Vinci 5 has innovative features that are designed to help increase surgeon autonomy and streamline surgeon and care team workflow. For example, da Vinci 5 has integrated key OR technologies, including insufflation and an electrosurgical unit. The system also includes an optimized user interface, with settings that are accessible by the broader surgical team and by the surgeon directly from the head-in menu. Surgeons have access to other key settings while head-in to help them stay focused on the surgical field.



Together, these innovations will continue to streamline workflow in the OR and potentially save valuable time, without compromising patient safety. This can enable more efficient use of a hospital's human and capital resources.



Da Vinci 5 has innovative features that are designed to help increase surgeon autonomy and streamline surgeon and care team workflow. For example, da Vinci 5 has integrated key OR technologies, including insufflation and an electrosurgical unit. The system also includes an optimized user interface, with settings that are accessible by the broader surgical team and by the surgeon directly from the head-in menu. Surgeons have access to other key settings while head-in to help them stay focused on the surgical field. Together, these innovations will continue to streamline workflow in the OR and potentially save valuable time, without compromising patient safety. This can enable more efficient use of a hospital's human and capital resources. Expanded computing power and advanced data capabilities: Da Vinci 5 has more than 10,000 times the computing power of da Vinci Xi. This enables innovative new system capabilities and advanced digital experiences, now and in the future, including integration with Intuitive's My Intuitive app, SimNow (virtual reality simulator), Case Insights (computational observer), and Intuitive Hub (edge computing system).

"The da Vinci 5 will allow us to take robotic surgery to the next level and expand on our long history of innovation and excellence," said Michael D. Stifelman, Chair of Urology and Director of Robotic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Professor and Founding Chair of Urology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. "We have been early adopters of the latest robotic technology for many years, and our goal has always been to offer our patients the highest quality surgical care that exceeds national standards. The da Vinci 5 is one more tool that we can use to deliver those results."

Since Hackensack University Medical Center performed its first robotic-assisted surgery more than 20 years ago, the hospital has been at the forefront of robotic technology, continuously pushing the envelope to improve patient care through innovation, research and education.

Robotic surgery innovations and "firsts" include:

"Across our network, we are committed to using the most advanced technology to improve the surgical experience for our patients," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "The da Vinci 5 represents the next chapter in our robotic surgery journey, and we are proud to be among the first in the world to offer this game-changing robotic surgery option to our patients."

The da Vinci 5 system will be used by surgeons in the fields of Gynecology, Urology, Thoracic, General Surgery, Barriatrics and Colorectal. The system is housed in the hospital's Helena Theurer Pavilion on the campus of Hackensack University Medical Center. The Pavilion is a state of the art nine-story surgical care tower - one of the largest and most advanced hospital expansions in the nation - it opened to the public in January of 2023 and embodies the mission of Hackensack Meridian Health - to use the latest technology to transform healthcare and to be the leader of positive change.

"At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are continually investing in technology that benefits our patients, advances our capabilities and enhances the care we provide," explained Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President & Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and President, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. "Our reputation for robotic surgery excellence, combined with our team's commitment to advancing robotic surgery, has enabled us to be among the first in the world to acquire and use the da Vinci 5, and that translates to increased robotic surgery options and access for patients in the communities we serve."

Patients may experience benefits that include:

Decreased blood loss and reduced need for transfusions

Less risk of infection

Less pain after surgery

Smaller external and internal scars

Shorter hospital stay

Faster recovery

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, an 803-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County's first hospital founded in 1888. It is also the first hospital in New Jersey and third in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its seventh consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2024. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals list. In addition to being ranked the top hospital in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #6 overall in the New York Metropolitan area as well as being home to the John Theurer Cancer Center, a premier cancer center in New Jersey. Hackensack University Medical Center has the best, nationally-ranked programs in New Jersey in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#42), Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#24), and Geriatrics (#36). It is also the only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in Neurology and Neurosurgery (#22) and Urology (#27). The hospital is also nationally ranked in Orthopedics (#33). Hackensack University Medical Center is also recognized for 18 high-performing procedures and conditions. Named to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2024 list, Hackensack University Medical Center is also the recipient of the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades as well as an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women's Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Children's Hospital Report. Hackensack University Medical Center is listed on the Green Guide's list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. The hospital's comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. In 2023, the hospital completed the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: construction of the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story building housing 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.

SOURCE Hackensack University Medical Center