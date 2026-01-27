Hackensack Meridian Health and Lumeris Expand Value-Based Partnership to Include Traditional Medicare Through MSSP ACO

Collaboration builds on high-performing Clinically Integrated Network for Commercial and Medicare Advantage to improve outcomes and care coordination for New Jersey's Medicare beneficiaries

ST. LOUIS and EDISON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, a leader in healthcare technology and services, and Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH), New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive integrated health network, today announced an expansion of their value-based partnership to include Traditional Medicare through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

The partnership, which currently focuses on Commercial and Medicare Advantage value-based programs across Hackensack Meridian Health Partners, HMH's Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) of primary care providers, will now extend to Traditional Medicare beneficiaries through the HMH Accountable Care Organization (ACO). A Clinically Integrated Network is a physician-led organization that aligns providers through shared performance goals, coordinated care processes, and value-based incentives. Lumeris will build on people, processes, analytics, and technology already established throughout the CIN to operationalize a risk-based MSSP ACO program that supports proactive, physician-led care.

"Our physicians are committed to delivering connected, high-quality care for seniors," said Patrick Young, President, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. "By expanding our work with Lumeris, we will leverage our strong foundation and proven workflows to improve outcomes and coordination for Medicare beneficiaries while supporting our clinicians with the tools and insights they need at the point of care."

The expanded collaboration is designed to strengthen performance in quality, patient experience, and total cost of care. By creating efficiencies through a shared financial accountability structure, HMH and Lumeris aim to enhance care coordination and outcomes for Medicare patients across New Jersey.

The Hackensack Meridian Health ACO (Accountable Care Organization) is a team of more than 700 doctors and providers working together to deliver higher-quality, better-coordinated care to people in communities throughout New Jersey. In 2024, this teamwork helped make healthcare more affordable and effective, resulting in over $40 million in total healthcare savings while achieving an excellent 87.27% quality score from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for maintaining patient health. For providing such efficient, top-tier care to nearly 46,200 patients, the HMH ACO earned a share of those savings—over $18 million—which will be used to support and advance these patient-focused initiatives. This effort builds on a strong legacy of success, continuing the work of previous Hackensack Meridian Health ACO groups that together saved over $247 million between 2012 and 2021.

Lumeris will support the MSSP ACO with its AI-powered Tom™ platform to enable tracking, performance management, and scalable best-next-action workflows embedded in clinical operations. This will enable Lumeris to better support HMH physicians and care teams in coordinating preventive, longitudinal care for seniors, while reducing avoidable utilization and administrative burden.

"Hackensack Meridian Health has demonstrated exceptional leadership in value-based care through its high-performing ACO, strong network of providers, and physician-led culture," said John Fryer, chief growth and corporate development officer at Lumeris. "This expansion into Traditional Medicare will equip physicians and care teams with scalable solutions that improve outcomes, strengthen the patient experience, and advance accountable care across New Jersey."

About Tom

Tom is an AI-powered Primary Care as a Service solution, acting as a proactive care team member embedded directly in clinical workflows to autonomously support best next actions that expand capacity, improve access, and reduce administrative burdens. Built on more than two decades of healthcare experience and five years of AI development, Tom enables personalized and scalable care delivery for providers and patients nationwide. Named in honor of the late Dr. Tom Doerr, a Lumeris founder and champion of patient-centered primary care, Tom reflects his vision of expanding access and improving healthcare through innovation. To learn more, visit Lumeris.com/Tom.

About Lumeris

Since 2010, Lumeris has pioneered primary care-led transformation, partnering with health systems and physician practices nationwide to implement tailored models that improve quality and reduce costs. Leveraging deep knowledge in value-based care and its technology platform, Lumeris achieves strong quality metrics, better patient experiences, and enhanced physician satisfaction across Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations. Its Medicare Advantage plan, Essence Healthcare, consistently earns 4.5 to 5.0 star ratings from CMS. Lumeris employs 1,200 engineers, healthcare specialists, and clinicians across offices in St. Louis and Boston and generated $3 billion in revenues in 2024. For more information, visit www.Lumeris.com .

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization and New Jersey's largest, most comprehensive, and integrated health network. Our network includes 18 hospitals, more than 500 patient care locations, and a complete range of services from innovative research and life-enhancing care to lifesaving air medical transportation. Our 38,000 team members and 7,000 physicians are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, making Hackensack Meridian Health a distinguished leader in healthcare philanthropy. Hackensack University Medical Center is the first-ever New Jersey hospital to be ranked a Top 20 hospital in the nation. It is also ranked No. 1 in New Jersey and the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report, 2025-26. Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to be home to New Jersey's No. 1 children's hospital and the state's only nationally ranked cancer center, the John Theurer Cancer Center. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

