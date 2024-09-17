Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation Raises More Than $10 Million at Annual Gala, Honors Peter Cancro and Eli Manning and Publicly Launches $1 Billion Be The Difference Campaign

The event raised more than $10 million, thanks in large part to our fundraising committee chaired by Tatiana Cancro, helping to bring Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation's fundraising total to over $608 million - more than halfway towards its lofty goal. To help celebrate the campaign launch, guests were treated to a special performance by Hugh Jackman, the Academy Award®-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony-Award winning performer, and the unique humor of comedian, writer, producer, director, political commentator, actor and television host Jon Stewart, who emceed the event.

"What a fantastic evening it was to host the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation gala and officially launch our extraordinary Be The Difference campaign," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "This initiative marks a transformative moment in our health care journey, aiming to revolutionize the delivery of patient care, elevate community health and advance medical education and research. The impact of this campaign will resonate far beyond the walls of our hospitals and facilities, improving the health and lives of everyone in New Jersey. We are deeply grateful to Peter Cancro and Eli Manning for their remarkable support, as well as our friends and corporate partners who came together to be the difference for our communities."

"Serving as Be The Difference campaign co-chairs is incredibly rewarding, and we were honored to have been recognized at the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation gala," said Peter Cancro and Eli Manning. "Every day, Hackensack Meridian Health provides leading-class care to patients all around the state, and to those who travel to New Jersey for specialized care. This year's event was incredibly special, and we hope we can rely on our communities to continue joining us in making a positive impact in health care today and for generations to come. Together, we can be the difference in health care."

The Be The Difference campaign is built upon four pillars, each designed to support Hackensack Meridian Health's vision for New Jersey in their own distinct ways:

better delivery of patient care

revolutionizing medical education and supporting the nursing profession

accelerating research and discovery

and ensuring more equitable access to advanced care.

"This year's Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation Gala and public launch of our Be The Difference campaign was truly unforgettable, and I am in awe of the continued confidence we receive from our campaign co-chairs and champions, as well as our supporters," said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. "Each day, Hackensack Meridian Health pushes the boundaries to ensure that the best care is available to the communities we serve, and the public launch of our campaign is a defining moment that showcases our bold vision for the future. This campaign is unlike anything we have ever embarked on before – and it is poised to propel health care, research and education forward and will have a far-reaching impact. The future will be brighter and healthier for us all!"

Numerous community members have committed their support to the cause, including top campaign donors. They include:

The Cancro Family

Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation

Golden Dome Foundation

Mary Ellen Harris

Mike & Patti Hennessy Foundation

H. Hovnanian Family Foundation

several anonymous donors

Additionally, the campaign's success can also be attributed largely to the Campaign Executive Committee comprised of the following individuals:

Peter Cancro , campaign co-chair

, campaign co-chair Eli N. Manning , campaign co-chair

, campaign co-chair Keith T. Banks

Harry Carson

John M. Dias

Domenic M. DiPiero III

Frank L. Fekete , CPA

, CPA Louis J. Freeh

Lawrence Inserra, Jr.

Tracy Morgan

Siran Hovnanian Sahakian

Joseph M. Sanzari

Jon Stewart (Honorary)

(Honorary) Helena Theurer

The Gala and Be The Difference Campaign Launch was generously sponsored by: Platinum Sponsor - Jersey Mike's Subs; Presenting Sponsor - Ardent Health Services; Bernhard; Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.; and the physicians of RCCA - Regional Cancer Care Associates. Many other generous organizations also supported at the Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels to help make the evening and campaign launch a success.

To learn more or make a gift in support of the Be The Difference campaign, visit HMHBeTheDifference.org.

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation