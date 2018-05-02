Hackensack Meridian Health Joins NJII's Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center

A certified Hematologist/Oncologist, Dr. Pecora is recognized internationally as one of the world's foremost experts in blood and marrow stem cell transplantation, cellular medicine and immunology research. In 1989, he spearheaded the development of Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center's Adult Blood and Marrow Stem Cell Transplantation Program and is responsible for many advancements used in stem cell transplantation today.

In making the announcement, Dr. Haro Hartounian center director and NJII's executive director, biotechnology & pharmaceutical innovation said, "We are delighted to have HMH join the NJII Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center and are fortunate to have an expert and pioneer like Dr. Pecora serve in the important role of chairman of the advisory committee. The center is continuing to form partnerships with leading Cell and Gene Therapy biopharmaceutical and technology developing companies."

NJII's Cell and Gene Therapy Center combines state-of-the-art technologies, infrastructure, facilities and know-how to support process development and clinical manufacturing of cell therapy products. In addition, it provides training, education and workforce development solutions to provide cell and gene therapy companies with highly skilled scientists, engineers and manufacturing professionals. The center also serves as a hub for collaboration between industry, government and regulatory agencies, technology developers and academia to advance the development of cell and gene therapies used in the treatment of cancer and a range of other diseases.

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is an NJIT corporation that applies the intellectual and technological resources of the state's science and technology university to challenges identified by industry partners. Through its Innovation Labs (iLabs), NJII brings NJIT expertise to key economic sectors, including healthcare delivery systems, bio-pharmaceutical production, civil infrastructure, defense and homeland security, and financial services.

